MLB Sunday scores, highlights, updates, news: Ramirez's All-Star season continues

Sunday evening, rosters for the 2017 All-Star Game will be officially unveiled. Fans vote for the starting position players, and the rest of the roster is chosen by players and coaches around the league, and the two All-Star Game managers. Now here is our daily recap of the day in MLB.

Sunday's scores

Boston Red Sox 15, Toronto Blue Jays 1 (box score)

15, 1 (box score) Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati Reds 2 (box score)

6, 2 (box score) Cleveland Indians 11, Detroit Tigers 8 (box score)

11, 8 (box score) Philadelphia Phillies 7, New York Mets 1 (box score)

7, 1 (box score) San Francisco Giants 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 3 (box score)

5, 3 (box score) Baltimore Orioles 7, Tampa Bay Rays 1 (box score)

7, 1 (box score) Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) New York Yankees at Houston Astros (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Atlanta Braves at Oakland Athletics (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals (8:05pm ET)



Betts knocks in eight runs, joins illustrious group

For already the second time in his career, Mookie Betts drove in eight runs Sunday afternoon. He went 4 for 6 with two home runs and eight RBI in the Red Sox's rout of the Blue Jays. Here's video of all eight RBI:

Betts is only the 12th player in history with two career 8 RBI games. His former teammate, David Ortiz , never once did it. Betts is still only 24 too. He has plenty of time left to rack up more eight RBI games.

Ramirez making a late All-Star Game charge

Will Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez get selected to the All-Star Game on Sunday night? Well, yes, pretty obviously. He came into Sunday hitting .319/.373/.561 (137 OPS+) with 26 doubles and 13 home runs on the season. Ramirez is clearly All-Star worthy.

Will he be voted in as the starter though? That's the real question. The fan voting ended Thursday, and as of the final update, Ramirez was roughly 200,000 votes behind Twins slugger Miguel Sano . Close race! They both belong in the All-Star Game, but only one can start.

Anyway, Ramirez continued his All-Star season with two home runs Sunday afternoon. Here is his first, No. 14 on the season:

What a fun player Ramirez is.

Verlander's impressive strikeout streak ends

Not a good Sunday for Justin Verlander . The reining AL Cy Young runner-up was hammered for seven runs on nine hits and three walks in 3 1/2 innings by Ramirez's Indians. Verlander did not strike out a single batter.

Verlander exits with zero strikeouts, ending a run of 331 straight outings with at least one punchout. Was sixth-longest streak of its kind. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 2, 2017

Hall of Famer Tom Seaver holds the record for most consecutive starts with at least one strikeout. He fanned a batter in 411 straight starts from 1967-78.

The last time Verlander failed to strike out a batter in a start was April 28, 2007 against the Twins. More than a decade ago. Now that Verlander's streak is over, the longest active streak belongs to Rangers southpaw Cole Hamels . He's struck out at least one batter in each of his last 283 starts. Nationals ace Max Scherzer is right behind him at 281 starts.

Happ's home run barrage continues

Apparently the Cubs didn't have enough young power hitters on their roster already. Chicago called up 2015 first round pick Ian Happ on May 13, and he's already hit 12 home runs in 45 big league games. Nos. 11 and 12 came Sunday afternoon against the Reds. Here is his second homer of the afternoon:

This is Happ's second career multi-homer game. He also went deep twice against the Cardinals on June 4. Not too many Cubs have two multi-homer games this early in their careers.

Ian Happ with 2 HR today for the Cubs.



He's the 4th Cub in the last 100 years with 2 multi-HR games in their first 50 career games. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 2, 2017

The last Cub to do it was Kyle Schwarber in 2015.

