MLB Sunday scores, highlights, updates, news: Gary Sanchez heating up for Yankees

As always, Sunday brings us a full slate of 15 MLB games. Here is our daily recap of the world in baseball.

Sunday's scores

New York Yankees 14, Baltimore Orioles 3 (box score)

14, 3 (box score) Cleveland Indians 4, Chicago White Sox 2 (box score)

4, 2 (box score) Tampa Bay Rays 4, Oakland Athletics 1 (box score)

4, 1 (box score) Pittsburgh Pirates 3, Miami Marlins 1 (box score)

3, 1 (box score) New York Mets 2, Atlanta Braves 1 (box score)

2, 1 (box score) Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) St. Louis Cardinals 6, Philadelphia Phillies 5 (box score)

6, 5 (box score) Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Minnesota Twins at San Francisco Giants (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox (8:05pm ET)

Sanchez getting hot for Yankees

Aaron Judge has been so amazing this season that it's been easy to forget about Gary Sanchez , last season's AL Rookie of the Year runner up. Sanchez hasn't repeated last season's dominance, which isn't too surprising, though he did come into Sunday's game with a healthy .279/.363/.519 batting line and nine home runs.

In the first inning Sunday, Sanchez added his 10th home run of the season. The three-run shot gave the Yankees an early 5-0 lead over the Orioles. Here's the video:

Geez, that sounded pretty good off the bat, huh? Statcast measured that home run at 450 feet. Sanchez's shortest home run this season is 409 feet. The kid hits nothing but bombs.

Sunday's home run was Sanchez's fourth in his last four games and sixth in his last nine games. Despite missing a month, Sanchez is now third among all catchers in home runs, behind Salvador Perez (13) and Austin Hedges (11). And Sanchez says he is just now starting to feel it at the plate.

Gary Sanchez said yesterday that his swing was starting to feel right again. Yeah, it sure looks that way. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 11, 2017

Just in case you were worried the Yankees weren't hitting enough home runs or scoring enough runs this season, now Sanchez is getting locked in. Oh, and because it's a day that ends in -y, Judge also went deep Sunday. Twice, actually. The first home run went 495 feet. 495 feet! Yes, that is the longest home run of the season.

The Yankees crushed the O's on Sunday and have now won their last five games by the combined score of 55-9.

Turley makes long-awaited MLB debut

Sunday afternoon journeyman left-hander Nik Turley will finally achieve his dream of becoming a big league pitcher. Turley, 27, will start for the Twins after spending parts of 12 seasons in the minors and independent ball. Here's what he told the Associated Press about getting an opportunity to pitch in MLB:

"That's everyone's goal that picks up a baseball and a mitt when they're a kid," Turley said. "The journey, it's been a long one, it feels like, it's been pretty bumpy, too. It's special, everything about it. I wouldn't change too much about it. I just believed in myself."

Turley's journey to the big leagues was a long and winding one. He was originally drafted by the Yankees in the 50th round (50th round!) of the 2008 draft out of a California high school. Here's a quick recap of his career to date:

2008-14: Yankees farm system, topping out at Triple-A.

Yankees farm system, topping out at Triple-A. 2015: Triple-A with the Giants.

Triple-A with the Giants. 2016: Double-A with the Red Sox, independent ball with the Somerset Patriots, and winter ball in the Dominican Republic.

Double-A with the Red Sox, independent ball with the Somerset Patriots, and winter ball in the Dominican Republic. 2017: Double-A, Triple-A, and now MLB with the Twins.

Why is Turley getting an opportunity now? Because he's been dominant this season. He has a 2.05 ERA with 84 strikeouts and only 15 walks in 52 2/3 minor league innings. Last time out Turley struck out 15 batters in six scoreless innings. Here is the 15th and final strikeout:

The Twins came into Sunday with a 32-26 record and a 2 1/2 game lead over the Indians in the AL Central, though they back of their rotation has been something of a revolving door, and now Turley will get a chance to solidify things. He's waited a long time to pitch in the big leagues, and he'll get a chance to do that Sunday.

McCutchen nearly hurdles Realmuto

Earlier this season Chris Coghlan gave us the slide of the year when he somersaulted over Yadier Molina at home plate. You remember that, don't you? Of course you do.

Andrew McCutchen tried to one-up Coghlan on Sunday by leaping over a standing J.T. Realmuto. Alas, it did not work. Realmuto applied the tag as McCutchen hurdled over him. Check it out:

The home plate hurdle. It’s a thing. pic.twitter.com/s2q4C289kA — MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2017

Almost, Cutch. Almost. Give that man an A+ for effort.

Mets welcome back Lugo

The Mets are finally starting to get healthy. In the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Braves, Yoenis Cespedes returned from a hamstring injury to hit a grand slam. In the second game, Steven Matz returned from his elbow woes to fire seven innings of one-run ball.

On Sunday, it was Seth Lugo 's turn. He was on the disabled list with an elbow issue like Matz. And in his return, Lugo threw seven innings of one-run ball, also like Matz.

Now that Matz and Lugo are healthy, the Mets are planning to roll with a six-man rotation for the foreseeable future as a way to control workloads and keep everyone healthy. Matz and Lugo will join Matt Harvey , Jacob deGrom , Robert Gsellman , and Zack Wheeler .

The Mets are still without ace Noah Syndergaard , who will miss several more weeks with a lat injury. For now, at least they have Cespedes, Matz, and Lugo back. Adding those three to the roster in the span of 36 hours is a nice little boost.

