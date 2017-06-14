MLB suspends Dodgers' Yasiel Puig one game for obscene gesture after home run
The Dodgers' outfielder will appeal the decision
Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig on Tuesday night hit a home run against the Indians and soon thereafter directed an obscene gesture at some fans. Afterward, Puig provided the following explanation:
Needless to say, MLB found that excuse a bit wanting, and on Wednesday they handed down a one-game suspension for Puig. Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, made the announcement. Puig's suspension had been scheduled to be served immediately, but he's chosen to appeal. Until that appeal is heard and ruled upon, he can continue playing.
Puig in his age-26 season is batting .239/.313/.418 (94 OPS+) with 10 home runs in 61 games.