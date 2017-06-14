MLB suspends Dodgers' Yasiel Puig one game for obscene gesture after home run

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig on Tuesday night hit a home run against the Indians and soon thereafter directed an obscene gesture at some fans. Afterward, Puig provided the following explanation:

#Dodgers Yasiel Puig said 4 fans in dugout seats were riding him before/after his HR. "I reacted that way. I stooped to their level" — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) June 14, 2017

Needless to say, MLB found that excuse a bit wanting, and on Wednesday they handed down a one-game suspension for Puig. Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, made the announcement. Puig's suspension had been scheduled to be served immediately, but he's chosen to appeal. Until that appeal is heard and ruled upon, he can continue playing.

Puig in his age-26 season is batting .239/.313/.418 (94 OPS+) with 10 home runs in 61 games.