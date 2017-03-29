MLB suspends Mets' Jeurys Familia 15 games under domestic violence policy

Major League Baseball has suspended Mets closer Jeurys Familia for 15 games under the league’s domestic violence policy. Commissioner Rob Manfred released the following statement regarding the discipline:

“My office has completed its investigation into the events leading up to Jeurys Familia’s arrest on October 31, 2016. Mr. Familia and his wife cooperated fully throughout the investigation, including submitting to in-person interviews with MLB’s Department of Investigations. My office also received cooperation from the Fort Lee Municipal Prosecutor. The evidence reviewed by my office does not support a determination that Mr. Familia physically assaulted his wife, or threatened her or others with physical force or harm, on October 31, 2016. Nevertheless, I have concluded that Mr. Familia’s overall conduct that night was inappropriate, violated the Policy, and warrants discipline. “It is clear that Mr. Familia regrets what transpired that night and takes full responsibility for his actions. Mr. Familia already has undergone 12 ninety-minute counseling sessions with an approved counselor specializing in the area of domestic violence, and received a favorable evaluation from the counselor regarding his willingness to take concrete steps to ensure that he is not involved in another incident of this type. Further, he has agreed to speak to other players about what he has learned through this process, and to donate time and money to local organizations aimed at the prevention of, and the treatment of victims of, domestic violence.”

Familia was arrested at his Fort Lee, New Jersey home on Oct. 31 and charged with simple assault after police found reason “to believe that domestic violence had occurred.” The victim, Familia’s wife Bianca Rivas, asked for the charge to be dropped last month because she does not fear for her safety. The case against Familia was later dismissed by a judge . Under baseball’s policy, however, Manfred has the power to discipline players regardless of legal-system outcomes.

Via Fox’s Ken Rosenthal, here is Familia’s statement pursuant to the ruling:

Familia and the MLBPA have the right to appeal Manfred’s ruling through arbitration, but the pitcher’s statement suggests that will not happen.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman of course was suspended last year for 30 games under the same policy. However, his case was a bit different from Familia’s:

Familia got less than Chapman's 30 games for variety reasons: 1. no weapon. 2. no frantic taped call. 3. prosecutor no supporting evidence — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 29, 2017

Also, here are some further pertinent details on Familia’s case from Billy Witz of the New York Times:

Rivas and Familia have cooperated with the police and baseball investigators, according to the person familiar with the case. Arthur Balsamo, the prosecutor in the criminal case, who was also interviewed by baseball investigators, reiterated what he had told a municipal court judge in asking for a dismissal: that Rivas said the scratches on her chest were made by their 1-year-old son and that the marks on her cheek came from resting her hand on her face while lying down. But according to a redacted version of the arrest report, which was obtained by The New York Times, Familia, who is 6 feet 4 inches and 250 pounds, admitted damaging a bedroom door, which the arresting officer said Familia “had shouldered” out of frustration. Rivas told the police that two knives found on the floor of the bathroom had been used by Familia to wedge the door shut when he barricaded himself there after an argument.

During Familia’s absence from the team, Addison Reed is likely to fill in as Mets closer.