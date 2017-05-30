MLB suspends Strickland six games and Harper four for Monday's brawl

Major League Baseball has announced the expected suspensions from the Monday brawl between the Nationals and Giants. Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland was fined an undisclosed amount of money and suspended for six games for what the league called an intentional pitch at Bryce Harper. Harper got a four game suspension for "charging the mound, throwing his helmet and fighting."

Both suspensions were to be served immediately, but both players have appealed, meaning their punishment will be held in abeyance until the appeals process is complete.

More to come