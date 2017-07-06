MLB Thursday scores, highlights, updates, news: Brewers blow out Cubs, increase lead

Thursday marks getaway day for many teams as they look ahead to their last series before the All-Star break. The schedule is relatively full for a Thursday, with 12 games. Let's get right to it.

Thursday's scores

Detroit Tigers 6, San Francisco Giants 2 (box score)

St. Louis Cardinals 4, Miami Marlins 3 (box score)

Milwaukee Brewers 11, Chicago Cubs 2 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds 6, Colorado Rockies 3 (box score)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays (GameTracker)

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)

San Diego Padres at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)

Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers , 10:10 (GameTracker)

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners , 10:10 (GameTracker)

Brewers hammer Cubs to increase NL Central lead

Thursday afternoon at Wrigley Field, the Brewers pounded the Cubs in a makeup game to increase their NL Central lead to a season-high 4 1/2 games. Milwaukee scored seven runs in the third inning to put the game to bed early.

Ryan Braun 's two-run home run was the big blow:

Recap of the #Brewers 3rd: 7 runs, 5 hits, 5 walks, and this home run by Ryan Braun! #ThisIsMyCrew#MILatChCpic.twitter.com/w6frIUJauk — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 6, 2017

Thursday's win guarantees the Brewers will head into the All-Star break in first place. They last did that in 2014. The 2017 Brewers surely hope to have more success in the second half than that 2014 team. The Brew Crew went 29-37 in the second half that year and finished the season in third place.

The Cubs, meanwhile, fell to 42-43 on the season with a plus-8 run differential. Through 85 games last season, they were 52-33 with a plus-148 run differential.

Faria gives Rays another quality start

Has the next great young Rays pitcher arrived? Right-hander Jacob Faria , a 23-year-old former 10th-round pick, went into Thursday's start with a 2.23 ERA and a 35/5 K/BB in 32 1/3 innings across five starts this year. He threw well yet again Thursday night. Here's how Faria fared against the Red Sox:

Jacob Faria SP / Tampa Bay IP: 6 H: 4 R: 1 ER: 1 BB: 4 K: 2

Four walks and two strikeouts isn't great, but considering his K/BB going into the game, Thursday was an outlier.

Bottom line: Faria outpitched Chris Sale , who allowed four runs in six innings, and he now has a 2.11 ERA six starts into his big-league career. Can't ask the kid to do much more than that.

Bell gets distracted by flying bat

Thanks to Andrew Blanco's flying bat, Pirates first baseman Josh Bell was too distracted to notice catcher Elias Diaz was making a pickoff throw. Bell watched the bat and Diaz's throw sailed into right field, allowing Andrew Knapp to score all the way from first. To the action footage:

That's something you won't see every day...



The bat goes flying, the ball goes flying and Knapp scores from first. pic.twitter.com/DgvnvLMn2q — CSN Philly (@CSNPhilly) July 6, 2017

That goes into the books as an error on Diaz even though Bell was caught watching the ball. To be fair, I'm pretty sure every first baseman in the league would be looking at the bat in that situation.

Jay lobs 47 mph pitch

While the Brewers were blowing out the Cubs on Thursday, Joe Maddon decided to spare his bullpen and give an inning to outfielder Jon Jay . Jay allowed a hit in a scoreless inning. He also threw a 47 mph pitch. Well, 46.5 mph, to be exact.

Jay's fastest pitch hit 66.2 mph Thursday. Hey, it's not all about velocity! Location matters too.

Schwarber struggles in return to MLB

Prior to Thursday's game, the Cubs recalled Kyle Schwarber from Triple-A, where he hit .343/.477/.714 with four home runs in 11 games. Schwarber hit .171/.295/.378 with 12 home runs in 64 big-league games with the Cubs before being sent down.

Thursday's return did not bring a feel-good moment for the Cubs. There was no first at-bat home run or anything like that. Schwarber went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts, and he made an error in left field as well. You can see the play here.

One game is just one game; it doesn't mean a whole lot in the grand scheme of things. But you know the Schwarber was hoping to have a big performance in his first game back. The Cubs were hoping for that too. Alas. They'll hope for better things going forward.

Wacha in a groove

As the Cardinals try to hang around the Cubs in pursuit of the Brewers in the NL Central, they are starting to see some quality work from Michael Wacha on the hill. He had a 4.76 ERA through 13 starts, but he's starting to come around now. On Thursday, Wacha picked up his third win in his last three starts.

During those three starts, Wacha has only allowed three runs in 17 2/3 innings (1.53 ERA).

Perhaps most importantly is Wacha is missing bats. He struck out nine batters last time out and did so again on Thursday against the Marlins.

.@MichaelWacha: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, 101 pitches (63 strikes).



Wacha matches his season-high with 9 strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/0ZauEIiNhO — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 6, 2017

Getting quality-start work from Wacha will go a long way in determining if the Cardinals can remain at least on the periphery of contention. Bad Wacha appearing puts a damper on things.

Anibal Sanchez throwing well

Most of us had written off Anibal Sanchez as a quality starting pitcher by now, but he's actually starting to string together some good starts since rejoining the Tigers' rotation. His last three outings were his first three starts of the season, and he pitched to a 3.12 ERA with 14 strikeouts against four walks in 17 1/3 innings.

Thursday against the Giants, Sanchez struck out eight without walking anyone in six innings. He gave up just two runs on five hits.

So that means in four starts, Sanchez has a 3.09 ERA with nearly a strikeout per inning and 5.5 strikeouts per walk. It's only four starts, but that's very good. And one can't help but think ahead to the next few weeks. If Sanchez keeps pitching like this, putting together, say, seven or eight good starts in a row, he might well end up becoming a trade candidate. He's a free agent after the season, so he'd be a decent rental as presently performing.

Ichiro sets another record

The most hits in MLB history by a foreign-born player was 3,053 from Rod Carew heading into Thursday. Ichiro Suzuki collected a pair of hits on Thursday to take that record. It's now his at 3,054.

Here is more on Ichiro's latest record.

