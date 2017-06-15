MLB Thursday scores, highlights, updates, news: Indians shell Rich Hill

The Major League Baseball schedule for Thursday brings us just 10 games, but that's certainly better than nothing. Park it here for everything you need to know throughout the night.

Final scores

Cleveland Indians 12, Los Angeles Dodgers 5 (box score)

Minnesota Twins 6, Seattle Mariners 2 (box score)

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)

Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies , 7:05 (GameTracker)

Washington Nationals at New York Mets 7:10 (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers , 7:10 (GameTracker)

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals , 7:15 (GameTracker)

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies , 8:40 (GameTracker)

New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics , 10:05 (GameTracker)

Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels , 10:07 (GameTracker)

Indians rough up Hill, Dodgers

Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill has been noticably worse than last season heading into Thursday. He had only seven starts and a respectable 3.77 ERA, but command has been a major issue. He had been missing spots, walking too many and giving up the long ball while striking out fewer. That trend continued against the Indians.

In just four innings, Hill coughed up seven earned runs on eight hits, including a home run, with two walks and four strikeouts. The outing ran Hill's season totals to a 5.14 ERA and 1.57 WHIP. At age 37 and with the ongoing blister issues, there's definitely reason for concern.

On the Indians' side, they avoid the sweep and are back above .500 at 32-31. They now head to Minnesota for a four-game series in which they could take back first place in the AL Central. Of course, they could also fall further back if the Twins keep bashing the ball around the yard. Big series coming in the Central.

Berrios deals for Twins

Young right hander Jose Berrios was torched in his first go-round in the majors last year (8.02 ERA, 1.87 WHIP in 58 1/3 IP), but this year has been a totally different story.

The 23-year-old Berrios continued his excellent campaign on Thursday, going eight strong innings and only allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out six against one walk. That puts Berrios at a 2.74 ERA and 0.96 WHIP through 46 innings this season.

I don't think we could say this was the best outing of Berrios' young career, as he had 11 strikeouts in 7 2/3 scoreless innings on May 18, but this was the longest outing of his career.

We shouldn't need reminders that sometimes very good to great players struggle in their first foray into the majors, but consider Berrios another case in a long line of examples.

