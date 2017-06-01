MLB Thursday scores, highlights, updates, news: Kluber dazzles in return from DL

With the weekend right around the corner, Thursday brings a relatively light slate of MLB action. There are only eight games on the schedule, which means 14 teams are enjoying an off-day. Here are the teams that have changed their postseason odds the most this season, and here is our daily recap of the day in baseball.

Thursday's scores

Cleveland Indians 8, Oakland Athletics 0 (box score)

8, 0 (box score) Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Colorado Rockies at Seattle Mariners (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles (7:05pm ET)

at (7:05pm ET) New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays (7:07pm ET)

at (7:07pm ET) Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins (7:10pm ET)

at (7:10pm ET) Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Angels (10:07pm ET)

Kluber dominates in return from DL

So far this season, the rotation has been something of a weakness for the defending AL champs. Indians' starters came into Thursday with a 4.79 ERA, eighth highest among the 30 teams. The rotation was expected to be a strength. That hasn't been the case so far in 2017.

The good news is the Indians welcomed staff ace Corey Kluber back from the disabled list Thursday. He'd been out since May 2 with a lower back issue. And in his first start back, Kluber looked very much like the Corey Kluber of old. He struck out five of the first six batters he faced, and his breaking ball was razor sharp:

Kluber held the Athletics to only a measly infield single through the first five innings, and he finished the afternoon with two singles and one walk allowed in six scoreless innings. Kluber struck out 10. He was on a pitch limit -- Kluber threw 77 pitches in the game -- which is why he didn't pitch any deeper. Needless to say, the Indians are thrilled to have their ace back. Kluber was masterful Thursday.

Also, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the sixth inning was extremely weird. There were two challenges on one play (the A's were on the wrong end of both) and the outfield sprinklers turned on in the middle of the inning.

Ball boy interference!

You know things are going bad for the Mets when the ball boys at Citi Field are costing them outs. In the fourth inning Thursday afternoon, the Brewers had the bases loaded with one out when Eric Sogard lifted a pop-up into foul territory. Third baseman Wilmer Flores ran over to make the catch, but the ball got in his way, and the play was not made. Here's the video:

Milwaukee batboy bet the Brewers to beat the Mets today. pic.twitter.com/RQYTYWzUWG — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 1, 2017

The umpires initially ruled interference on the ball boy (!) and awarded the Mets the out. They then changed their minds and called it no play. Mets skipper Terry Collins was, understandably, livid. His team just lost an out because of the ball boy! Collins said what he had to say and was ejected. Sogard then grounded into an inning ending double play, so no harm no foul.

Reminder: All ball boys are employees of the home team. So even though the ball boy who interfered with Flores was wearing a Brewers uniform, he's a Mets employee. There was no malicious intent there. The kid just couldn't get out of the way in time. I'm sure he was as relieved as anyone that Sogard banged into a double play.

Wainwright hits 10th career home run

Welcome to the double-digit home run club, Adam Wainwright . The Cardinals erstwhile ace smacked a two-run home run against Brandon McCarthy on Thursday afternon, giving him an even 10 home runs in his big league career. Here's the video:

Waino will see your curve over the fence. #PitchersWhoRakepic.twitter.com/Bf8hZ21TUD — MLB (@MLB) June 1, 2017

Wainwright is only the 11th pitcher to reach double-digit home runs since the DH was implemented in 1973. Here's the list:

Carlos Zambrano: 24 career home runs

Madison Bumgarner : 16 Mike Hampton: 16 Don Robinson: 13 Yovani Gallardo : 12 Bob Forsch: 12 Larry Christensen: 11 Livan Hernandez : 10 Fernando Valenzuela: 10 J.R. Richard: 10 Adam Wainwright: 10

Bumgarner, Gallardo, and Wainwright are all still active, of course. Matt Cain is next up on the active home run leaderboard among pitchers with seven.

