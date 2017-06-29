MLB Thursday scores, highlights, updates, news: Kluber ties a Bob Feller record

The final Thursday of June brings with it 13 games, including five of the daytime variety. We'll bring you nonstop news and scores right here, so check back often.

Final scores

Indians 5, Rangers 1 (box score)

Tigers 7, Royals 3 (box score)

Astros 6, Athletics 1 (box score)

Cardinals 10, Diamondbacks 4 (box score)

Cubs 5, Nationals 4 (box score)

Rays at Pirates (GameTracker)

Orioles at Blue Jays (GameTracker)

Twins at Red Sox (GameTracker)

Brewers at Reds (GameTracker)

Mets at Marlins (GameTracker)

Yankees at White Sox 8:10 ET (GameTracker)

Braves at Padres 9:10 ET (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Angels 10:07 ET (GameTracker)

Kluber ties Feller's record

Indians ace Corey Kluber went and had himself quite the start on Thursday against the Rangers, thus continuing an outstanding month of June.

Corey Kluber, in six June starts:

-43 innings, 22 hits allowed, 7 walks, 64 strikeouts

-1.26 ERA

-Opposing hitters batting .150 against him — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) June 29, 2017

Kluber threw eight innings of one-run ball, during which he allowed three hits and issued one walk, all the while striking out 12 batters. He made some nifty franchise history, too, tying Bob Feller's mark for consecutive 10-plus strikeout games:

THERE IT IS! 4-straight games of 10+ K's for Kluber, tying BOB FELLER for the franchise lead! — Jensen Lewis (@JLEWFifty) June 29, 2017

Kluber also moved into the top-10 in franchise history for strikeouts recorded:

Corey Kluber is now a member of the Indians' Top 10 career strikeouts list. Moves into 10th (tied with Luis Tiant) with 1,041 K's. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 29, 2017

A pretty good day to cap a pretty good month for a pretty good pitcher.

Quick hits