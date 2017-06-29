MLB Thursday scores, highlights, updates, news: Kluber ties a Bob Feller record

Plus the Braves cut Bartolo Colon and the Future Game rosters are announced

The final Thursday of June brings with it 13 games, including five of the daytime variety. We'll bring you nonstop news and scores right here, so check back often.

Final scores

Indians 5, Rangers 1 (box score)
Tigers 7, Royals 3 (box score)
Astros 6, Athletics 1 (box score)
Cardinals 10, Diamondbacks 4 (box score)
Cubs 5, Nationals 4 (box score)
Rays at Pirates (GameTracker)
Orioles at Blue Jays (GameTracker)
Twins at Red Sox (GameTracker)
Brewers at Reds (GameTracker)
Mets at Marlins (GameTracker)
Yankees at White Sox 8:10 ET (GameTracker)
Braves at Padres 9:10 ET (GameTracker)
Dodgers at Angels 10:07 ET (GameTracker)

Kluber ties Feller's record

Indians ace Corey Kluber went and had himself quite the start on Thursday against the Rangers, thus continuing an outstanding month of June.

Kluber threw eight innings of one-run ball, during which he allowed three hits and issued one walk, all the while striking out 12 batters. He made some nifty franchise history, too, tying Bob Feller's mark for consecutive 10-plus strikeout games:

Kluber also moved into the top-10 in franchise history for strikeouts recorded:

A pretty good day to cap a pretty good month for a pretty good pitcher.

Quick hits

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola