MLB Thursday scores, highlights, updates, news: Kluber ties a Bob Feller record
Plus the Braves cut Bartolo Colon and the Future Game rosters are announced
The final Thursday of June brings with it 13 games, including five of the daytime variety. We'll bring you nonstop news and scores right here, so check back often.
Final scores
Indians 5, Rangers 1 (box score)
Tigers 7, Royals 3 (box score)
Astros 6, Athletics 1 (box score)
Cardinals 10, Diamondbacks 4 (box score)
Cubs 5, Nationals 4 (box score)
Rays at Pirates (GameTracker)
Orioles at Blue Jays (GameTracker)
Twins at Red Sox (GameTracker)
Brewers at Reds (GameTracker)
Mets at Marlins (GameTracker)
Yankees at White Sox 8:10 ET (GameTracker)
Braves at Padres 9:10 ET (GameTracker)
Dodgers at Angels 10:07 ET (GameTracker)
Kluber ties Feller's record
Indians ace Corey Kluber went and had himself quite the start on Thursday against the Rangers, thus continuing an outstanding month of June.
Kluber threw eight innings of one-run ball, during which he allowed three hits and issued one walk, all the while striking out 12 batters. He made some nifty franchise history, too, tying Bob Feller's mark for consecutive 10-plus strikeout games:
Kluber also moved into the top-10 in franchise history for strikeouts recorded:
A pretty good day to cap a pretty good month for a pretty good pitcher.
Quick hits
- The Braves designated RHP Bartolo Colon for assignment.
- MLB announced the 2017 Future Game rosters.
- X-rays were negative on Rangers RHP Andrew Cashner's forearm after he was hit by a broken bat.
- Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock will miss a few more days.
