MLB Thursday scores, highlights, updates, news: Nola bounces back for Phillies

Thursday serves as an off day for six teams. No worries, that still leaves 12 games on the docket -- including six day games. Keep it here for all the news you need to know.

Final scores

Nola throws a good game versus Cardinals

Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola has had an up-and-down season. Since holding the Braves to one run over eight innings in early June, he'd made starts in which he threw 11 combined innings and allowed 13 hits, eight runs, and four home runs.

Fortunately, for the Phillies, Nola bounced back on Thursday. Against the Cardinals, he threw 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball. He allowed four hits and one run, yet permitted one walk. He struck out eight batters, which marked a new season-high.

Nola had a lot of success with his secondary stuff. He coerced an empty swing on nine of the 48 total breaking balls and changeups he threw, as compared to zero on his 59 fastballs. It is worth noting that the home run Nola allowed came on a hanging curveball.

The Phillies can now hope that Nola puts together another good outing. The former no. 7 pick in the draft hasn't recorded back-to-back quality starts in more than a year.

