MLB Thursday scores, highlights, updates, news: Scherzer dominates Diamondbacks

With Thursday comes getaway day for many teams in Major League Baseball, meaning we're treated to plenty of day action. As we do everyday, we'll be updating the action as it unfolds through the night.

Final scores

Cincinnati Reds 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 2 (box score)

Washington Nationals 4, Arizona Diamondbacks 2 (box score)

Oakland Athletics 8, Minnesota Twins 5 (box score)

Texas Rangers 10, Houston Astros 4 (box score)

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City Royals 3 (box score)

Chicago Cubs 5, Philadelphia Phillies 4 in 13 (box score)

Colorado Rockies 3, San Diego Padres 2 (box score)

Baltimore Orioles 8, Red Sox 3 (box score)

Tampa Bay Rays 5, Marlins 1 (box score)

Milwaukee Brewers 5, St. Louis Cardinals 4 (box score)

Seattle Mariners 11, Angels 3 (box score)

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves PPD

Cleveland Indians at Detroit Tigers PPD

Scherzer does it all

After losing to Arizona on Tuesday, the surging Nationals had actually slowed down, having lost three of four. They are back on track now, after a Wednesday night victory and then Max Scherzer doing Scherzer things (and more!) on Thursday.

We're used to seeing this version of Scherzer, even against a great offensive team like the Diamondbacks. He would strikeout 11 in seven innings of work, allowing only one run on two hits. That one run was a solo shot off the bat of Jake Lamb and there's no shame in that. Otherwise Scherzer was nearly perfect.

Not only that, but he contributed with the bat as well. With two hits in three at-bats, he matched the number of hits he allowed and he did the same in RBI, too, driving home Ryan Zimmerman on an infield single in the second inning.

On the arm and bat of their ace, the Nationals take the series and move to an NL-best 19-9. The Diamondbacks still sit a very respectable 17-13.

Cotton gets it going

Following last season's impressive cameo, A's starter Jharel Cotton entered 2017 with a fair amount of hype. Coming into his Thursday start, he'd largely failed to deliver. Cotton had thrown 27 innings over five starts, posting a 5.00 ERA and just seven more strikeouts than walks.

If a turnaround is coming, it might've began with Cotton's outing against the Twins. He threw six innings against Minnesota, allowing three runs on three hits (two home runs) while striking out a season-high nine batters. (He had previously struck out more than five batters once.)

The key to Cotton's day was a highly effective fastball. He threw his 93 mph offering 59 times and generated 11 swinging strikes. His trademark slow changeup, meanwhile, notched four swings and misses on 25 offerings.

Cotton will need to do a better job of avoiding walks -- he entered the game having walked four batters per nine -- but, all and all, A's fans have reason to be encouraged with his day.

Beckham's power surge continues

Rays shortstop Tim Beckham is never going to escape the "bust" label that accompanies him as the former No. 1 overall pick in the draft, but that isn't stopping him from an impressive little run.

On Thursday, Beckham hit his fifth and sixth homers of the season, driving in four runs in the process. It was his second multi-homer game of the season -- he entered the year with zero.

Beckham is now hitting .284/.317/.547 on the year. Not bad for someone who's only playing consistently because of Matt Duffy 's injury.

Nova's K/BB still great, but Reds get to him

Pirates starter Ivan Nova entered Thursday with one of the better resumes in the majors. Through five starts, he had a 1.50 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 22 strikeouts compared to just one walk, along with two complete games and one shutout.

On Thursday, Nova struck out five and didn't walk anyone, so that's a sick 27:1 K:BB rate.

The Reds got Nova elsewhere, though. In six innings, the Reds knocked him around for four runs on 10 hits, including three doubles and a triple.

After it looked like the Reds came crashing back to Earth last week, they've now won four of five and have climbed back to .500 at 14-14.

Quick hits