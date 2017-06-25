MLB Trade Deadline 2017: Top 15 players who could be on the move by July 31

We've got barely a month to go before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, and that means the deals will start happening soon. To get you in the proper state of mind, let's have a look at 15 names who may be headed to contenders before the calendar flips to August. As is the case with any trade deadline, the situation is fluid. As such, you may see other big names emerge as viable trade candidates. Likewise, you may see some names on this list fall off, as their current teams decide to change tack between now and July 31.

Until further notice, though, these are the names to watch:

It's hardly certain that the 26-year-old outfielder is available in trade, but rumors have swirled for some time. If he is, then he'll fetch Miami quite a haul. Ozuna's under team control through the 2019 season, and this year he's breaking out with an OPS+ of 154.

Since altering his approach at the plate on Detroit's watch, Martinez has emerged as one of the top power threats in all of baseball. The pending free agent has put up an OPS+ of 146 since the start of the 2014 season while averaging 35 homers and 40 doubles per 162 games played.

Jose Quintana SP / Chi. White Sox

Quintana endured a somewhat uncharacteristic start to 2017, but he's been putting up better numbers of late. The 28-year-old has a long track record of being a top-tier starting pitcher, and he's also signed to a long-term contract that's team-friendly in the extreme.

Upton's still on the right side of age 30, and this season he's authoring vintage numbers at the plate. The question is his opt-out. If he chooses to wield it, then he'll be a free agent this coming offseason. If he doesn't, then Upton's owed a bit more than $88 million through 2021.

There's been some talk about a contract extension for Alonso in Oakland, but thus far it hasn't come to pass. As such, he's a candidate to be dealt before July 31. This year, he's one of a number of hitters to benefit from an emphasis on driving the ball in the air. Alonso's drawing walks, and he's on pace to make a run at 40 homers.

The disappointing Mets recently floated their intentions to trade some veterans leading up to the non-waiver deadline, and Reed should have wide appeal. Since adding velocity to his slider, he's been at another level. Since the start of the 2015 season, Reed's struck out 130 batters in 116 innings against just 13 unintentional walks.

Johnny Cueto SP / San Francisco

Cueto's not pitching up to his usual standards thus far, but he's been a reliable near-ace for years. He's also still just 31. Complicating any trade, however, is Cueto's opt-out. If he chooses, he can become a free agent after the current season. If Cueto chooses to play out his contract, though, then he's owed almost $90 million.

Brad Hand RP / San Diego

Hand has the potential to be an "Andrew Miller Lite" in a contending bullpen. Since joining the Padres prior to last season, he's been a high-volume reliever who's put up a sub-3.00 ERA while striking out more than 30 percent of opposing batters. He's 27 and under team control through the 2019 season.

The undersized right-hander has been disappointing overall since the start of last season. However, he's shown enough flashes to make teams think of his upside. That upside led him to a third-place finish in the AL Cy Young balloting in 2015. Gray's not eligible for free agency until after the 2019 season.

The 36-year-old Grandy has been a reliable power threat for years, and he can still at least fake it in center field. Yes, Granderson had a dismal April, but since May 1 he's put up an outstanding batting line of .290/.393/.572.

Todd Frazier 3B / Chi. White Sox

Frazier didn't produce in characteristic fashion for the first two months of the season, but the pending free agent has looked more like himself in June. He's still capable of pinning down third, and from 2014-16 he launched 104 home runs.

Bruce, who's in his walk year, is a liability in the field these days, but the 30-year-old still has plenty of pop from the left side of the plate. This season, he's slugging well north of .500, and he presently ranks sixth in the NL in home runs.

David Robertson RP / Chi. White Sox

Robertson, 32, isn't the dominator he once was, but he's still an effective reliever with plenty of closing experience. In terms of run prevention, this season he's on his way to his best year since joining the White Sox. Robertson's under contract through 2018.

The veteran infielder is thus far putting up some of the strongest offensive numbers of his career. At various points he's spent time at all four infield positions, so positional flexibility is another one of Lowrie's selling points.

The veteran righty sidearmer has allowed exactly two runs all season while posting the best command-and-control numbers of his career. The 36-year-old has been pitching at a high level since 2012 and is in the final year of his contract.