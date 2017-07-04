MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: Cubs reportedly eyeing Tigers' Verlander, Avila

The reigning champion Cubs are presently a disappointing 42-40 on the season, but thanks to the surrounding mediocrity in the NL Central they're still very much in the race. They do, however, need roster improvements, and that's why they're expected to be an active buyer leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. On that point ...

#Cubs inquired to #Tigers on availability of Justin Verlander and Alex Avila, sources say, but sides have not engaged in trade negotiations. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 4, 2017

Needless to say, the Cubs' dealing for Justin Verlander and Alex Avila would qualify as a blockbuster.

The Cubs indeed need help in the rotation. At present, they rank seventh in the NL in rotation ERA and ninth in rotation WAR. Those aren't necessarily dismal numbers, but it's certainly something a team who aspires to make the postseason should seek out improvement. As for Verlander, he's had a disappointing season thus far. The 34-year-old through 17 starts has an ERA of 4.96 (87 ERA+), and his K/BB ratio of 1.96 is his worst such mark since 2008. Obviously, the Cubs wouldn't deal for Verlander unless they project significant improvement going forward. Also worth noting is that Verlander still has at least $70 million or so left on his contract. That is, if the Tigers want anything of long-term value in return, they'll need to throw in a lot of cash.

As for Avila, he's enjoying a career year at the plate thanks in part to some mechanical changes to his swing. After cutting bait on Miguel Montero, the Cubs may be looking for some additional catching depth. Avila could also spell Anthony Rizzo at first base on occasion.

Developing, possibly.