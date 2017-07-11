MLB trade deadline rumors: Marlins' Dee Gordon drawing interest from three teams

The Miami Marlins are in the process of being sold, and as such are in the process of looking to trim their financial commitments. That means that over the next two-plus weeks prior to the trade deadline, you should expect to hear about how this and that Marlins veteran are on the block.

To wit, consider the latest Jon Heyman report at Fanrag Sports, which suggests that second baseman Dee Gordon is drawing interest from the Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, and Los Angeles Angels -- and that the Marlins are listening:

The Angels have been having trouble at second base and are looking, the Jays have lost Devon Travis to injury and the Royals have long been enamored with Gordon. The three teams have other needs, as well, so it's unclear what the chances for a deal are.

Gordon has underperformed since signing a five-year, $50 million extension in January 2016. He's hit .282/.325/.347 while missing time due to a PED-related suspension.

As Heyman notes, the Marlins might have to eat some of the money owed to Gordon to make a deal -- and would presumably do so if it meant a better return.

Of course, there's a reason other teams are interested in Gordon despite his contract. He's remained a plus on the basepaths and in the field, and he won't turn 30 years old until next April. Add in how he's not far removed from consecutive All-Star appearances, and it makes sense that a team like the Angels, let's say, who have limited resources to use in a trade for a surer thing, would try buying low.

Whether that happens or not, hey, we'll see. But a Gordon trade might make sense for both sides.