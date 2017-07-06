MLB Trade Rumor Buy or Sell: Would the Braves actually trade ace Julio Teheran?





Welcome to CBSSports.com's Rumor Buy or Sell. With the July 31 trade deadline approaching, we'll break down any various trade rumors that hit the rumor mill.

The Rumor

According to a report from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Braves are getting calls about ace starter Julio Teheran and are not shutting the door on trade offers.

Quick, let's run down the reasons why it wouldn't make much sense for the Braves to trade Julio Teheran right now:

His current value isn't great, as he's pitching to a 5.14 ERA this season. He's only 26 and his team is in the midst of a turn-around after a rebuild. His club-friendly deal has a club option for 2020, so he's under team control here for the next few years.

Those are the main reasons, at least. Still, Heyman reports that teams have been calling the Braves on Teheran and the club is "willing to consider anything."

That's good. They should always listen. Listening to offers could mean a team offers a drastic overpay and you've got to take that.

We know there are a lot of contenders and most of them could use an extra starting pitcher. Teheran not being a rental or old means he'll also be a bit more coveted than his stat-line suggests.

Remember, Teheran is a two-time All-Star who had a 3.21 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 188 innings last year for an overall bad team. He's already topped 200 innings twice in his career. As well, take a look at his splits this year. He's 5-0 with a 2.88 ERA on the road. SunTrust Park has been a house of horrors for him, so maybe a change of scenery is in order.

Or maybe a few teams called the Braves about Teheran and nothing really came to fruition and this is just noise. That's possible, too.

Hey, it's July. Let the trade rumor frenzy continue. Discuss with impunity!