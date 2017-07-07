MLB trade rumors: Brewers look into deals for ace starters Quintana, Gray and others

A glance at the current standings reveals that the Brewers are atop the NL Central standings by 4 1/2 games over the Cubs and on pace for 88 wins. This is surprising, of course. The Brewers are on the tail end of what looks like a successful rebuilding process, but they weren't expected to contend just yet. However, a lackluster division has helped the Brewers achieve relevance in 2017, which is earlier than most expected.

Speaking of which, there's this ...

Sources: #Brewers are prepared to buy at Trade Deadline and have begun background work on Jose Quintana, Sonny Gray and other starters. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 7, 2017

We're of course making our way toward the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, and teams are working to ascertain whether they'll be buyers or sellers leading up this important date on the MLB calendar. The Brewers, it seems, have decided they're in.

That's good news, of course. Yes, the Brewers probably didn't expect to be in this position, but the front office has seemingly maintained a fluid mindset, and as such they don't want to squander the chance before them -- the chance to pull off a stunning upset in the division. On that front, they do indeed need help in the rotation. At present, the Brewers rank a respectable fifth in the NL in starters' ERA, but there's still opportunity for improvement, especially with Chase Anderson out for some time with an oblique injury.

As for the names dropped by Morosi above -- Jose Quintana of the White Sox and Sonny Gray of the Athletics -- they make sense for a team like Milwaukee. As a team whose window for contention extends will beyond the current season and as a small-market outfit, they could use controllable talents. Quintana's 28 and locked up to a team-friendly contract through 2020 (assuming his last two club options are exercised). Gray, meantime, provides less cost certainty, but he's not eligible for free agency until after the 2019 season. That's why they'd figure to be of particular interest to a team like the Brewers, who could use more than just a short-term upgrade on an expiring contract.

As for their ability to pay the going rates, the Brewers of course have plenty of young talent in the system. If Quintana and Gray are indeed available, the competition will likely be stiff, but the Brewers have the ingredients of a competitive offer in place.

Maybe we're still not used to the idea of the 2017 Brewers as serious contenders, but we'd better adjust our expectations pretty quickly.