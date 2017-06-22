MLB trade rumors: Marlins could deal Hechavarria soon, here's where he might land

The trade deadline is a little over a month away. You know what that means -- it's trade-rumor season time. Sure enough, Thursday brought with it news about a player who could soon find himself on another team.

That player? Miami Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria:

Sources: Trade season is here. Rival execs say Marlins SS Adeiny Hechavarria will be traded in next few days. Miami still shopping offers. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 22, 2017

Hechevarria is a 28-year-old with an additional year of team control remaining. He's a well-regarded defender whose bat has seldom been a positive, save for 2015 when he posted a 92 OPS+. (For his career, he has a 74 OPS+.) He doesn't hit for power, he won't walk (he's drawn a free pass in 1.5 percent of his plate appearances in 2017), and he's posted a batting average higher than .280 just once. Basically, any team acquiring Hechevarria is doing so for his glove.

So which teams make the most sense as a potential landing spot? Let's examine a few likely to be rumored destinations.

We're starting with the Orioles because they seem like the most logical fit. Oh, and because their interest has already been reported:

The Rays and Orioles have both inquired on Hechavarria. https://t.co/Z1h03rjld8 — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) June 22, 2017

Hechevarria's light bat would represent an upgrade over what the injured J.J. Hardy has given the O's this season. The negative here is that the O's don't have the prospects to get into a bidding war. The positive? It seems unlikely the Marlins will get much in return for Hechevarria.

The Rays' interest has also been reported. Matt Duffy still doesn't seem close to returning from injury, meaning Hechevarria could help the offensive-minded Tim Beckham carry the load at shortstop. If only the Rays could merge them into one player. Ah well.

A lukewarm commodity. USATSI

The Royals have been surging. As such, it's possible they enter July with a buyer's mindset. Hechavarria is similar to incumbent starter Alcides Escobar, except he's been far more productive with the bat -- gentle praise, given Escobar entered Thursday with a 27 OPS+. Would the Royals really bench Escobar? Probably not. It's a fun thought though.

Jorge Polanco hasn't given the surprising Twins much at the plate. Still, Polanco isn't yet 24 and showed some offensive potential last year. It doesn't seem all that likely that the Twins would go out and add Hechavarria -- in part because it doesn't seem like much of an upgrade.

Ditto for the Brewers. Yes, Orlando Arcia needs to do better. No, adding Hechavarria doesn't seem like enough of a step up (if any at all) to farm out a talented youngster over.

Basically, if Hechavarria is getting dealt, it seems like it'll be to the Orioles or Rays. We'll find out for sure in the coming days.