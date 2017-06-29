MLB trade rumors: Padres reportedly asked Yankees about top prospect Gleyber Torres

Baseball's trade deadline is about a month away, and that means it's time for the rumor mill to get to work. While trade-season speculation can sometimes inform us about what teams intend to do, often it serves as little more than entertainment.

To wit, consider what Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported on Thursday:

The San Diego Padres, still seeking their shortstop of the future, and are said to have asked the New York Yankees about top prospect Gleyber Torres.

Heyman also noted the Yankees could have interest in Brad Hand and Yangervis Solarte, among other potentially available Padres players. But let's focus on the Torres part here, because duh.

Torres is universally regarded as one of the best prospects in baseball, and likely would've taken over at third base for the Yankees during this season had he not recently undergone season-ending Tommy John surgery. As such, there's almost no chance the Yankees would trade him -- especially for anyone the Padres would make available.

If the rumor is true, you have to respect A.J. Preller's gumption. After all, it never hurts to ask, right? Who knows. Maybe Preller simply asked Brian Cashman how Torres' recovery was going. That would seem more realistic than the alternative.