MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox reportedly scouting White Sox's Todd Frazier

Regarding the contending Red Sox, the rebuilding White Sox, and the former's third base troubles, here's a nugget from Nick Cafardo's must-read Sunday Notes column in the Boston Globe ...

Yes, the Red Sox have been scouting Frazier given their tenuous third base situation and the fact they want to give Rafael Devers more time to develop. Frazier has the perfect power swing for Fenway but has had an awful start (.198, four homers, 15 RBIs). Frazier is making $12 million this season, but the White Sox would eat some of that if a trade came to fruition. There have been reports of the Red Sox looking at White Sox lefthander Jose Quintana as well, but we doubt the Red Sox would give up another package of top prospects for him.

"Frazier" would of course be Todd Frazier, the White Sox's third baseman. The White Sox are of course willing to trade any and all veterans in order to advance their current aim of adding as many long-term assets as possible. Frazier's no exception.

As Cafardo observes, Frazier is indeed off to a slow start this season. After 137 plate appearances, the 31-year-old has an OPS of .643 with four homers. That said, Frazier has a strong track record (career OPS+ of 110 with 40 homers a season ago) and projects much better moving forward. He's eligible for free agency at season's end.

On the Boston side of things, they indeed need help at third. Despite hopes for Pablo Sandoval renaissance in 2017, Panda's batting just .213/.269/.377 thus far. Yes, that's roughly in line with what Frazier's done in 2017, but this is about who figures to provide more value moving forward. On that point, Frazier's was a valuable contributor last year. Sandoval has been a plus contributor since 2014. More to the immediate point, Sandoval's been on the DL for close to a month with a knee injury.

As for in-house solutions, Brock Holt's on the DL with vertigo, and top prospect Rafael Devers is raking at Double-A, but he hasn't seen time at Triple-A yet. As Cafardo notes, the Sox would prefer not to be aggressive when it comes to his promotion schedule. Yoan Moncada, of course, was traded to the White Sox as part of the Chris Sale blockbuster.

Recent struggles aside, Frazier shows extreme pull tendencies when he hits for power, so his right-handed stroke figures to play well in Fenway. As well, the White Sox are motivated sellers these days, so this one may have some legs.