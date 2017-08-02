MLB trade rumors: Tigers reportedly place Justin Verlander on trade waivers

The 2017 trade deadline has passed, though that does not mean teams can no longer make trades. They can! They just have to go through the hassle of the trade waiver process first.

A quick primer on trade waivers: A player claimed on trade waivers can only be traded to the team that claimed him. A player who goes unclaimed on trade waivers can be traded anywhere. Trade waivers are completely revocable, so if a player gets claimed and his team wants to keep him, they can pull him back. They could also let him (and his contract) go to the claiming team for nothing, just like a straight waiver claim.

Because trade waivers are no risk -- they're a way to gauge the market, basically -- just about every player in baseball will wind up on trade waivers at some point after the deadline. Even megastars like Mike Trout and Bryce Harper. On Wednesday, the Tigers reportedly placed Justin Verlander on waivers:

The #Tigers placed Justin Verlander on revocable waivers today, source says. Name came up at the deadline, but he stayed put in Detroit. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) August 2, 2017

Verlander has $56 million left on his contract after this season, so no team is going to claim him on trade waivers. Most players go unclaimed on trade waivers, especially the guys with big contracts. Also, Verlander has a full no-trade clause, so he's in complete control of his future. Even if the Tigers find a deal that works, they still need his stamp of approval.

Prior to the trade deadline Verlander's name popped up in plenty of rumors, most involving the Brewers or Cubs. It stands the reason that once he clears trade waivers, the Tigers will again make Verlander available and see whether a contender is willing to meet their asking price. Major August trades are very rare, so in all likelihood the Tigers will keep Verlander through the end of the season, then try to trade him again over the winter.