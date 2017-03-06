MLB trade rumors: Yankees reportedly shopping utility man Rob Refsnyder

Yankees utility man Rob Refsnyder might not have an MLB roster spot available to him this year, but that could change in the upcoming days along with a change of scenery. From the New York Post comes the following trade rumor:

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, the Yankees have let clubs know they are willing to listen to trade offers for infielder/outfielder Rob Refsnyder.

Refsnyder, 25, has played first, second, third, right field and left field in the majors. In 74 big-league games in the last two seasons, he’s hit .262/.332/.354 with 12 doubles, two homers and four steals in 222 plate appearances. He’s a career .290/.369/.419 hitter in Triple-A, so there’s definitely some upside in terms of his ability to get on base at a high rate.

Still, there’s probably a bit of a logjam almost anywhere you look on the Yankees with regard to where Refsnyder could find regular playing time. Starlin Castro is the everyday second baseman with Chase Headley at third. The outfield is covered with Aaron Hicks as the fourth outfielder behind Brett Gardner, Jacoby Ellsbury and Aaron Judge. First base has the Chris Carter/Greg Bird combo.

And then there’s the matter of hot-shot prospect Gleyber Torres, a shortstop by trade who is somewhat blocked by Didi Gregorius. Buster Olney of ESPN.com reported the following on Monday morning:

If Headley struggles in the first half of 2017 and the Yankees continue to build on the strong finish of 2016 – as well as their excellent showing early this spring – then there will be a temptation to promote Torres, to join the wave of young players in the everyday lineup. Torres could play second base, with Starlin Castro shifting to third base.

Torres is only 20 and hit .270/.354/.421 with 11 homers and 21 steals in Class A-Advanced last season. So far this spring, he is 6 for 11 (.545) with a 1.448 OPS.

Even if he’s not ready to join the big-league club this season, at some point in the following year he will be.

So, as noted, it doesn’t look like there’s going to be much place for Refsnyder in the near future. He does have one minor-league option left, but is probably better suited with a different franchise.