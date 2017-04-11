MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, injuries, news: Indians get rings, Brantley's walk-off
Only four teams in baseball have yet to play a home game this season, and by the end of the day Tuesday, that list will be down to one. The Toronto Blue Jays , Miami Marlins , and defending AL champion Cleveland Indians are all playing their home opener Tuesday. The Atlanta Braves have to wait until Friday for their home opener. They’re moving into brand new SunTrust Park this season.
Below is our one stop shop recap of the day around baseball for Tuesday. Make sure you check back often for updates throughout the day.
Michael Brantley comes up big
Indians outfielder Michael Brantley was limited to just 11 games last season because of a major shoulder injury. Even this spring, his recovery from surgery has been halting and uncertain, so he’s a bit of an unknown quantity going forward. Yes, the Tribe won the pennant last season while getting almost nothing from Brantley. When healthy, though, he’s a frontline player. From 2014-15, he put up an OPS+ of 139, stole 38 bases in 40 attempts, and averaged 50 doubles and 20 homers per 162 games played. Any team can use more of that.
Going into Tuesday’s home opener against the White Sox, however, Brantley had a basement-level .513 OPS with no extra-base hits in five games. Against the Sox, he started off 0 for 2 with a pair of walks, but then he came up in the 10th inning with two outs and Francisco Lindor on first. Brantley worked the count full against Tommy Kahnle and then put the bat on a 98-mph fastball ...
That's how you start off your home slate. pic.twitter.com/lCDwnHx5L9— MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2017
Yes, Lindor’s wheels definitely came into play, as did Melky Cabrera’s somewhat clumsly glove-work, but that’s a big, big hit for Brantley in any context.
Need more uplift, Tribe fans? Rings and banners were also in attendance ...
The Tigers continue to get strong starting pitching
Tigers left-hander Matt Boyd , in his second start of the season, took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against the Twins on Tuesday. It wasn’t until Robbie Grossman looped a single to shallow left field with two outs in the sixth that Minnesota got into the hit column. Tuesday’s performance was much better than Boyd’s first start -- he allowed five runs on five hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox last week.
Boyd’s start against the ChiSox last week is an outlier for the Tigers so far this season. They’re 5-2 on the season and have received a quality starting pitching performance in 6 of 7 games. Here are their starting pitcher performances to date:
Seven games into the seaon, Detroit’s starters have a 2.48 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP while averaging 5.71 innings per start. Take away Boyd’s dud against the White Sox and the starters are averaging 6.28 innings in the other six games. The Tigers have had some bullpen issues already this season -- don’t they always? -- but manager Bad Ausmus has to be pretty pleased with his starting five overall.
Jharel Cotton has a big fan in Pedro
Oakland Athletics right-hander Jharel Cotton, who came over from the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year’s Josh Reddick / Rich Hill trade, held the Kansas City Royals to two hits in seven scoreless innings Monday night. He struck out six, including several on his nasty changeup:
Cotton was never a top prospect -- he never made Baseball America’s annual top 100 prospects list, for example -- but through seven MLB starts, all with the A’s since the trade, he has a 2.66 ERA (151 ERA+) and a 0.96 WHIP in 40 2/3 innings. There’s a reason I consider him an AL Rookie of the Year candidate .
Following Monday’s start, Cotton received some serious praise from someone who knows a thing or two about nasty changeups: Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez. Pedro complimented Cotton on Twitter :
Now the Dodgers will hope Pedro and Cotton won’t have something else in common besides a great changeup: getting traded away too soon by the Dodgers.
A small tribute to Jose
The Marlins on Tuesday night hosted the Braves for their 2017 home opener. Before first pitch, the Marlins held a moment of silence for their fallen ace, Jose Fernandez , who died in a boat crash last September. As well, in the home clubhouse, Fernandez’s locker has been encased in glass as a memorial to the beloved right-hander ...
That’s a nice touch and a permanent reminder of his short-lived brilliance on the mound.
Quick hits
- MLB unveiled their All-Star Game and special event uniforms for this season . Clubs will wear their Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day, and Fourth of July uniforms all holiday weekend for the first time this year.
- Once again, Forbes says the New York Yankees are the most valuable franchise in baseball by a huge margin . On average, MLB franchises increased their value 19 percent in 2016.
- The Braves have placed outfielder Matt Kemp on the 10-day disabled list with a hamstring strain, the team announced. Kemp is 8 for 16 (.500) with four doubles and two home runs so far this season.
- The San Francisco Giants placed catcher Busey Posey on the seven-day concussion DL one day after he was struck on the head by a Taijuan Walker fastball.
- Orioles manager Buck Showalter threw some flu-related shade at the Red Sox.
- The Seattle Mariners placed SS Jean Segura on the 10-day DL with a strained right hamstring.
- Texas Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre has reportedly suffered a setback with his injured calf (source: Jeff Wilson via Twitter). He’s awaiting the results of an MRI. Fortunately for Texas, youngster Joey Gallo has shown impressive power while filling in for Beltre.
- Marlins president David Samson said he would not be surprised if the club is sold before the end of the season. Owner Jeffrey Loria has been looking to sell the franchise for weeks.
- Six-year veteran Brennan Boesch has reportedly decided to retire at the age of 31. After three solid seasons with the Tigers, he played a handful of at-bats with the Yankees in 2013, the Angels in 2014 and the Reds in 2015.
