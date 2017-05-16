MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Homer-happy Rays rock Indians

We've got a full schedule of baseball for Tuesday, headlined by a 2013 World Series rematch and an interleague clash of unlikely first-place teams in Minnesota. Let's dig in ...

Tuesday's scores

Atlanta Braves 9, Toronto Blue Jays 5 (box score)

9, 5 (box score) Tampa Bay Rays 6, Cleveland Indians 4 (box score)

6, 4 (box score) Washington Nationals 8, Pittsburgh Pirates 4 (box score)

8, 4 (box score) Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Houston Astros 12, Miami Marlins 2 (box score)

12, 2 (box score) Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants (GameTracker)

Rays play Home Run Derby as Indians rotation continues to struggle

Over the years the Rays have developed a reputation for being a pitching-first ball club and understandably so. They've had some great pitching staffs the last decade or so. Also, Tampa has fielded some shaky lineups as well. Scoring runs has been a real problem at time for the Rays.

That was not the case on Tuesday. The Rays hammered five home runs in their win over the Indians -- it was their first five-homer game since last September -- including two by leadoff man Corey Dickerson . Here is his second homer:

🎶 now can I get an encore, do ya want more 🎶 pic.twitter.com/uaud0TXyHH — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 17, 2017

A good night for the Rays offensively equaled a bad night for Indians starter Danny Salazar . He allowed four of those home runs, and was charged with five runs in five innings of work. Cleveland's starters now have a 4.95 ERA through 38 games, if you can believe that. Here is their rotation depth chart:

Corey Kluber : On the disabled list with a back injury (5.06 ERA in 37 1/3 innings). Carlos Carrasco: Day-to-day with a pectoral injury (2.60 ERA in 52 innings). Danny Salazar: 5.66 ERA in 41 1/3 innings. Trevor Bauer : 6.92 ERA in 39 innings. Josh Tomlin : 5.87 ERA in 38 1/3 innings.

Not what everyone expected! The Indians are an excellent all-around team, but the power arms (aside from Tomlin) in the rotation are the strength of their team. So far that strength has yet to materialize. Salazar got hammered Tuesday to continue a tough few weeks for Cleveland's starters.

Martinez continues in rake in return from DL

A foot injury sidelined Tigers slugger J.D. Martinez the first six weeks or so of the regular season, and when he returned late last week, it didn't take him long to make an impact. Martinez clubbed two home runs as part of a three-hit game on Saturday, his second game off the DL. Then, on Tuesday, he hit two more home runs as Detroit erased a 7-1 deficit against the Orioles.

Martinez's second dinger Tuesday was a go-ahead grand slam. Here's the video:

A healthy Martinez and a resurgent Justin Upton have really helped lift an offense that, to date, hasn't gotten a whole lot from Nick Castellanos and the great Miguel Cabrera . Once Castellanos and Cabrera get going, the Tigers will not be a fun team to play against.

Sanchez is also raking since returning from DL

Martinez is not the only star player putting up big numbers since returning from an injury. Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez , the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up, went 10 for 30 (.333) with five walks (.459 OBP) in his first eight games after returning from a biceps injury that cost him most of April.

Tuesday night Sanchez got his team on the board with a three-run home run to open the scoring against the Royals. It was his second dinger back from the disabled list.

It's kind of amazing the Yankees are where they are even though Sanchez missed most of April with his injury. Now that he's back, he and Aaron Judge give the Yankees an impressive duo of young sluggers.

Freeman continues torrid pace

Since the start of the 2016 season, Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman has been one of the most devastating hitters in all of baseball. He authored a .302/.400/.569 (157 OPS+) batting line with a career high 34 home runs last season, and coming into Tuesday, he was hitting .338/.452/.738 (205 OPS+) with an NL leading 13 home runs this season.

A few innings into Tuesday's game with the Blue Jays, Freeman smacked his 14th home run of the season, tying him for the MLB lead. Here's his latest big fly:

You can’t stop @FreddieFreeman5, you can only hope to contain him. pic.twitter.com/qCswu7bQ14 — MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2017

Freeman's all-out assault on NL pitchers began in earnest in the second half last season, soon after the All-Star break. I've seen some suggest it's a product of the Braves acquiring Matt Kemp to give Freeman some protection, though I don't think that's necessarily the case. That's selling Freeman short, if anything. The guy is a really, really, really good hitter.

#Braves Freddie Freeman is batting .357/.470/.747 in 82 games since August 10, 2016. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) May 16, 2017

The Braves are still rebuilding and in the process of developing young players to complement Freeman long-term. Make no mistake though, Freeman is one of the top hitters in baseball and a true franchise cornerstone player.

Marisnick hits the Marlins sculpture twice

I'm not going to lie, the home run sculpture at Marlins Park is one of my favorite things in baseball. It's so perfectly Miami. Every ballpark should have one.

On Tuesday, Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick smashed a home run off the sculpture, which isn't what the Marlins had in mind when they built that thing. Here's the video:

Because once wasn't enough, Marsnick hit another home run off the sculpture later in the game.

Six weeks into the 2017 season, the Astros look like the most complete team in baseball. You know things are going well when the fourth outfielder is hitting two home runs in spot starts.

Cozart homers in Wrigley (again)

Very quietly, Reds shortstop (and impending free agent and current trade chip) Zack Cozart is hitting .336/.432/.564 (159 OPS+) with nearly as many walks (20) as strikeouts (24). He has a history of great starts, but he's never done this before.

Tuesday night, Cozart upped his season batting line with a first-inning home run against John Lackey . It was his third dinger of the season. It is also Cozart's fourth straight game at Wrigley Field with a home run. It's been a long time since a visiting player has done that.

Zack Cozart is the first visiting player to homer in 4 straight games at Wrigley Field since Albert Pujols in 2007. Courtesy Cubs. — Reds Media Relations (@RedsPR) May 17, 2017

Some really great sluggers have called the NL Central home since 2007. Ryan Braun , Prince Fielder , Joey Votto , Andrew McCutchen , Matt Holliday , so on so forth. And yet, none of them went deep in four straight games at Wrigley Field. Cozart is the first to do it since Albert Pujols a decade ago. Baseball is so weird and fun.

Mariners make change at closer

Edwin Diaz is out as Mariners closer, at least temporarily. Manager Scott Servais pulled the 23-year-old from the ninth inning due to ongoing mechanical problems on Tuesday.

Edwin Diaz will not be closing for the time being. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 16, 2017

Diaz has some major mechanical issues and isn't able to make in-game adjustments as needed — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 16, 2017

Diaz had a brutal outing Monday, allowing two runs while walking four of the five batters he faced. Servais pulled Diaz in the middle of the ninth inning and went to Tony Zych to get the final two outs to secure the win.

Overall this season Diaz has a 5.28 ERA with a 20/10 K/BB in 15 1/3 innings. Last season he walked only 15 batters -- against 88 strikeouts! -- in 51 2/3 innings. The good news is mechanical problems are fixable. This isn't an injury situation. The Mariners are going to use Diaz in lower-leverage situations for the time being, and once he's right, I'm sure he'll go back to dominating in the ninth inning.

Interestingly enough, earlier this season Servais said he may remove Diaz from the closer's role simply because he wasn't getting much work . He saw only three save chances in the club's first 23 games of the season. Servais used Diaz in the eighth inning once just to ensure he didn't go unused.

Nats will look at top prospect as reliever

As good as the Nationals have been this season, their bullpen has been a major weak spot. Their relief crew came into Tuesday with a 5.33 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP in 109 1/3 innings. Yikes. The FanGraphs version of WAR says Washington's bullpen has been the third worst in baseball. That won't cut it. Not for a World Series hopeful.

So, in an effort to improve their bullpen, the Nationals are planning to take a look at top pitching prospect Erick Fedde as a reliever in the coming days. He'll pitch in relief at Double-A this week.

Erick Fedde won't be starting tomorrow. #Nats actually planning to look at him out of Harrisburg bullpen, beginning tonight, per source. https://t.co/Vf1OOqJiNb — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) May 16, 2017

Fedde, 24, was Washington's first-round pick in 2014. He has a 3.19 ERA with a 35/14 K/BB in 42 2/3 innings as a starter so far this season. MLB.com ranks him as the 52nd-best prospect in baseball and says he has the "ceiling of a No. 2 starter."

Fedde would hardly be the first top pitching prospect to break into the big leagues as a reliever. We've seen guys like Chris Sale , Carlos Martinez , and Aaron Sanchez spend extended stretched in the bullpen before finally get a chance to start in recent years. There are countless other examples. The Nationals could do the same with Fedde as a way to address their biggest weakness.

