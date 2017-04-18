MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Marlins lose no-hitter in ninth inning

Tuesday provided us with a full 15-game slate of night tilts in addition to the big news regarding Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte . Below you'll find all you need to know about all of today's MLB on-the-field and off-the-field action ...

Final scores

Chicago White Sox 4, New York Yankees 1 (box score)

Boston Red Sox 8, Toronto Blue Jays 7 (box score)

Philadelphia Phillies 6, New York Mets 2, 10 innings (box score)

Tampa Bay Rays 5, Detroit Tigers 1 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds 9, Baltimore Orioles 3 (box score)

Washington Nationals 3, Atlanta Braves 1 (box score)

Chicago Cubs 9, Milwaukee Brewers 7 (box score)

Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)

Angels 5, Astros 2 (box score)

Cardinals 2, Pirates 1 (box score)

Giants 2, Royals 1, 11 innings (box score)

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics (GameTracker)

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres (GameTracker)

Marlins 5, Seattle Mariners 0 (box score)

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker)

Marlins lose no-hit bid in ninth

On Tuesday, starter Wei-Yin Chen and relievers Brad Ziegler and Kyle Barraclough of the Marlins took a combined no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Mariners in Seattle. With one out in the bottom of the ninth, however, Mitch Haniger hit a double to deep right-center off Barraclough, thus ending the bid. They did go on to win the game, 5-0.

The Marlins came within two outs of registering the first combined no-hitter since four Phillies pitchers no-hit the Braves on Sept. 1, 2014. It also would've been the 12th combined no-hitter in baseball history and the first no-hitter since Jake Arrieta 's on April 16 of last year.

Chen of course did most of the heavy lifting in this one, as he worked seven innings while striking out two and walking two. Manager Don Mattingly opted to lift Chen after 100 pitches, which you can read more about here.

White Sox snap Yankees' win streak

As you see above, the visiting White Sox prevailed over the Yankees on Tuesday night in the Bronx. For the Yankees, that snapped their eight-game win streak, and that also dropped them to 7-1 at home on the season.

Coming in, the Yanks led the majors in runs scored per game and ranked second in OPS, but Miguel Gonzalez shut them down. Gonzalez allowed only one run in 8 1/3 innings while striking out four and walking only one. As well, the Yankees managed just four hits off Gonzalez, and all four hits were infield singles. No Yankees reached base until Starlin Castro notched one of those infield singles to open the home half of the fifth.

Thanks largely to Gonzalez's brisk and effective pitching, the game lasted just two hours and 16 minutes.

Arroyo gets the 'W' for first-place Reds

Thanks in part to an Adam Duvall grand slam (see below), the Reds thumped the Orioles on Tuesday night. Also playing a role in that win? The Reds' starting pitcher, age 40. Bronson Arroyo on Tuesday didn't pitch all that well (3 ER in 5 IP -- lowering his ERA to 8.40 after three starts), but thanks to those Cincy bats he was able to pick up the win. That brings us to this footnote ...

Arroyo's first big league victory in 1,038 days (6/15/14). First by #reds SP at age 40 since Boom-Boom Beck beat Phillies, 8-1 5/31/1945 — Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) April 19, 2017

So, yeah, it's been a long time since a moundsman of Arroyo's years won a game for the Reds. It's also been a long time since Arroyo won a game. Also: #BoomBoomBeck.

Wins, though, are a team stat, and the Reds have racked up some of those thus far in 2017. Speaking of which ...

National League Central Team W L Pct. GB RS RA Diff Home Road East Cent West L10 Strk Cincinnati 9 5 .643 - 71 50 21 4-4 5-1 2-1 6-4 0-0 6-4 W 1 Milwaukee 8 6 .571 1 65 55 10 2-5 6-1 0-0 5-3 1-3 7-3 W 2 Chi. Cubs 6 7 .462 2½ 50 49 1 2-5 4-2 0-0 4-6 2-1 4-6 L 4 Pittsburgh 6 8 .429 3 48 61 -13 3-3 3-5 3-0 3-5 0-0 4-6 L 2 St. Louis 5 9 .357 4 46 66 -20 4-4 1-5 1-2 4-4 0-0 4-6 W 2

No, it probably won't last, but the Reds have now ensured that they'll have been in first place for at least 13 days.

Back in lineup, Miggy goes yard on birthday

Tigers hitting artist Miguel Cabrera had been out since Sunday with lower back tightness, but he returned to the lineup on Tuesday against the Rays. Tuesday also occasioned Cabrera's 34th birthday, so what better way to celebrate than by laying into a 2-0 fastball ...

It’s just easier to get yourself a birthday gift. #Crushed pic.twitter.com/AXfjn4d5fe — MLB (@MLB) April 18, 2017

His back seems to be fine, people. Some digits on that mash ...

So 110 mph off the bat and 451 feet to center. Happy birthday and welcome back.

Also regarding that blast ...

.@MiguelCabrera hits career home run No. 449, tying him with Jeff Bagwell and Vladimir Guerrero for 38th in MLB history. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 18, 2017

That's not bad company -- one Hall of Famer and two future Hall of Famers. As you can surmise, Miggy's probably on target to join the 500 home run club at some point in 2018, barring the unexpected.

Adam Duvall 's unlikely grand slam

The first-place Reds (!) hosted the Orioles on Tuesday night, and hard-hitting Adam Duvall put the Reds up big early with a grand slam off Kevin Gausman ...

Hitting the campaign trail and crushing baseballs. 🌟 #DuvALLSTAR pic.twitter.com/SvGr7Hp6ma — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 19, 2017

So that's not only a grand slam, but a grand slam off an 0-2 pitch. That's hard to do. Last season, for instance, batters slugged just .223 with an 0-2 count.

As for Duvall, he's coming off a 33-homer campaign in 2016, and that one above was his fourth of the young season.

Pirates' Marte gets hit with 80-game suspension

On Tuesday, MLB announced that Pirates star outfielder Starling Marte was suspended 80 games Tuesday after testing positive for Nandrolone, a PED on the banned substance list. The suspension begins immediately.

This means that the Pirates, who have designs on contention this season, lose one of the best all-around players in baseball for roughly half of the 2017 season. Marte was manning center for the Pirates this season and was coming off a 2016 campaign in which he made the All-Star team, won his second straight Gold Glove (in left), put up an OPS+ of 117, and stole 47 bases. For now, Andrew McCutchen will shift back to center field in Marte's absence.

On this big story we've got things to know about Marte's suspension , what the Pirates' new lineup might look like , and the complete breakdown of the fantasy implications for Marte owners .

Quick hits

The San Francisco Giants have activated C Buster Posey from the 7-day concussion DL. He'll DH against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

have activated C from the 7-day concussion DL. He'll DH against the on Tuesday. Yankees top prospect SS Gleyber Torres has biceps tendinitis and will undergo an MRI (Bryan Hoch via Twitter).

has biceps tendinitis and will undergo an MRI (Bryan Hoch via Twitter). The Blue Jays have placed LHP J.A. Happ on the 10-day DL with elbow inflammation. The move is retroactive to Monday.

on the 10-day DL with elbow inflammation. The move is retroactive to Monday. The Phillies have placed OF Howie Kendrick on the 10-day DL with an abdominal strain.

on the 10-day DL with an abdominal strain. To take Kendrick's place on the roster, the Phillies have called up 26-year-old right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. He's a former 22nd rounder, and he's also son of Mark Leiter, who pitched 11 seasons in the majors and two for the Phillies (1997-98).

Jr. He's a former 22nd rounder, and he's also son of Mark Leiter, who pitched 11 seasons in the majors and two for the Phillies (1997-98). The Los Angeles Angels have acquired C Juan Graterol from the Blue Jays in exchange for a PTBN or cash.

have acquired C from the Blue Jays in exchange for a PTBN or cash. The Red Sox have signed RHP Blaine Boyer to a minor-league contract.

to a minor-league contract. Giants manager Bruce Bochy will be out until Friday after undergoing a minor heart procedure

After undergoing elbow surgery, Phillies RHP Clay Buchholz will likely miss the remainder of the season

Miami Marlins 3B Martin Prado isn't in the lineup for Tuesday night. He left Monday night's game with calf cramp.

3B isn't in the lineup for Tuesday night. He left Monday night's game with calf cramp. Nationals SS Trea Turner (hamstring) will go on a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated from the DL.

(hamstring) will go on a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated from the DL. Houston Astros SS Carlos Correa isn't in the lineup for Tuesday night. He hasn't played since he was hit by a pitch on his right hand on Saturday.

SS isn't in the lineup for Tuesday night. He hasn't played since he was hit by a pitch on his right hand on Saturday. St. Louis Cardinals 1B Matt Carpenter will miss a second straight game because of his injured finger.

