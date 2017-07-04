MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Murphy keeps crushing the Mets

Happy Birthday, America! In your honor, there will be loads of MLB action throughout the afternoon and evening. As usual, we'll run it all down right here.

Final scores

Washington Nationals 11, New York Mets 4 (box score)

Toronto Blue Jays 4, New York Yankees 1 (box score)

Detroit Tigers 5, San Francisco Giants 3 (box score)

Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)

Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics (GameTracker)

Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)

Baltimore Orioles at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners , 6:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

San Diego Padres at Cleveland Indians , 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves , 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers , 8:08 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies , 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers , 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Murphy unloads against former team

Daniel Murphy busted through as an offensive force for the Mets late in 2015, specifically in the playoffs, helping to get them to the World Series. The ensuing offseason saw Murphy sign with the division rival Nationals and he has been on fire ever since. He finished second in NL MVP voting last season and entered Tuesday hitting .333/.389/.568 in 2017.

He has particularly terrorized his former team. Before Tuesday's bout, Murphy carried a career .388/.438/.698 slash against the Mets, with 29 RBI in 30 games.

He bettered this stat line on the Fourth of July.

In an 11-4 victory, Murphy was 4 for 5 with a double and five RBI.

The first-place Nationals are now 11 1/2 games better than the third-place Mets.

Rough return for CC

The struggling Yankees got big CC Sabathia back from the disabled list, having recovered from his hamstring injury. He wouldn't provide a shot in the arm. In fact, he was bad and didn't even last through the third inning.

Sabathia actually retired the first eight hitters he faced, but he wouldn't get another out.

The chronology -- again, all of this with two outs: Walk, single, single, walk, walk, single. Death by a million papercuts, eh? Sabathia was pulled from the game.

The final line for Sabathia: 2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, L.

Not a good return, to say the least.

The Yankees have lost 15 of their last 21 games, too.

Judge goes deep again

The lone bright spot for the Yankees on Tuesday was, once again, Aaron Judge . He delivered his MLB-best 28th home run of the season.

Judge is just one home run shy of the Yankees rookie record for home runs, which is held by Joe DiMaggio. Judge is on pace to hit 55 homers this season. He could sure use some help from teammates right now, though.

