MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates: Thames blasts Reds again, Felix's dead arm

Nasty weather on the East Coast postponed several games Tuesday night. Here is our daily recap of the day in MLB.

Tuesday's scores

Thames punishes the Reds, again

This is becoming a daily thing. Once again, Eric Thames hit a home run against the Reds on Tuesday night. That is already his eighth -- eighth! -- home run of the season against Cincinnati. It was also his MLB-leading 11th home run overall. To the action footage:

We now present your daily @EricThames home run clip. pic.twitter.com/tQiMbW887b — MLB (@MLB) April 26, 2017

The 11 home runs are a new Brewers record for the month of April. They still have four games left to play this month.

Thames is essentially Barry Bonds right now. He's not swinging out of the strike zone , and when pitchers have to come over the plate, he's punching them. Here are some fun Thames facts:

Eric Thames has 8 HR vs. the Reds this season already. That's the most for any #Brewers player ever in 1 season vs. Cincy (Prince, Braun 7) — Dave Heller (@dave_heller) April 26, 2017

Last year, the Reds gave up 8+ HRs to one player (Kris Bryant) the whole season. They’ve given up 8 HRs to Eric Thames in April. — David Cameron (@DCameronFG) April 26, 2017

Eric Thames is on pace for 25 home runs ... against the Reds. — David Schoenfield (@dschoenfield) April 26, 2017

Take away every game Eric Thames has played against teams other than the Reds and he'd still lead MLB in home runs outright. — Mike Axisa (@mikeaxisa) April 26, 2017

Home runs on April 24th

Bonds 2001: 9

Thames 2017: 11



¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) April 26, 2017

Good gravy is that man locked in right now. Especially against the Reds. And if you're wondering, yes, Thames was drug tested following Tuesday's game. It was his second test this month:

Eric Thames was drug tested again tonight. "If people keep thinking I'm on stuff, I'll be here every day. I have a lot of blood and urine." pic.twitter.com/De1smFWVj7 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 26, 2017

Believe it or not, sometimes players actually improve and simply aren't taking performance-enhancing drugs.

Hernandez headed back to Seattle with shoulder issue

Bad and potentially devastating news for the Mariners: Felix Hernandez has a "dead arm" and is heading back to Seattle for tests on his shoulder.

Felix Hernandez will be examined by #Mariners doctors. He experienced shoulder tightness and "dead arm" tonight, per Scott Servais. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) April 26, 2017

Hernandez got hammered Tuesday night, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in two innings against the Tigers. Trackman data at Brooks Baseball says his fastball averaged 91.8 mph Tuesday night, which is encouraging. Typically a potentially serious shoulder injury comes with significant velocity loss. We didn't see that though.

With Tuesday's game, Hernandez dropped to 2-2 with a 4.73 ERA in 2017. There have been some signs of decline in his game in recent years as all those 200-plus inning seasons at such a young age take their toll.

Turner hits for the cycle

Now that his hamstring is healthy, Nationals wunderkind Trea Turner is back to terrorizing pitchers at the plate and on the bases. He went 4 for 6 with a single, a double, a triple, and a home run against the Rockies on Tuesday night. That's the cycle. Turner also drove in seven runs for good measure.

Here's how his night went:

First Inning: Single to right.

Single to right. Second Inning: Two-run double to left.

Two-run double to left. Fourth Inning: Line out to center.

Line out to center. Sixth Inning: Two-run home run to right.

Two-run home run to right. Eighth Inning: Bases-clearing triple to right.

Bases-clearing triple to right. Ninth Inning: Grounded out to short.

Here's video of the triple that completed the cycle:

This is already the second cycle of the 2017 season. Wil Myers had one two weeks ago and, coincidentally enough, it also came at Coors Field . Also a fun coincidence: Turner and Myers were traded for each other as part of that massive Padres-Rays-Nationals three-team deal in December 2014. Three players hit for the cycle in 2016 ( Freddie Freeman , John Jaso , Rajai Davis).

Turner is the third Nationals player to hit for the cycle, joining Cristian Guzman (2008) and Brad Wilkerson (2005). Several players hit for the cycle with the Montreal Expos, including Wilkerson, Hall of Famer Tim Raines, and future Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero .

Altuve injured in outfield collision

In the eighth inning of Tuesday's game, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and right fielder Teoscar Hernandez collided in shallow right field chasing after a pop-up. It was a pretty violent collision and both players had to leave the game.

Here's the video:

Altuve appeared to get the worst of the collision, though he was able to walk off the field under his power. Hernandez had to be carted off. His injury may be serious:

It's bruised left knee for Hernandez. Hinch sounded concerned.

Altuve was shaken up but probably fine. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) April 26, 2017

No offense to Hernandez, but losing Altuve for any length of time would be a devastating blow even to a team as stacked as the Astros. He'll surely head for tests just to make sure he didn't suffer a concussion or anything like that.

Vintage Keuchel twirls complete game

Two years ago Dallas Keuchel won the AL Cy Young award after throwing 232 innings with a 2.48 ERA (157 ERA+). Last year he had a 4.55 ERA (86 ERA+) in 168 innings before a shoulder injury ended his season in August.

Which Keuchel would show up in 2017? The Astros need the Cy Young version to have a shot at the World Series, and through five starts, that's exactly who they've gotten. Keuchel threw a complete game against the defending AL champion Indians on Tuesday night to improve to 4-0 with a 1.22 ERA. He's thrown 37 of 45 possible innings in his five starts.

Here, via Baseball Savant, are the locations of Keuchel's 117 pitches Tuesday night:

Dallas Keuchel kept everything down Tuesday night. Baseball Savant

Just about everything is in the lower half of the strike zone (and below). That's where Keuchel needs to be. He's not going to blow hitters away. He succeeds by pounding the bottom of the zone and getting hitters to beat the ball into the ground. Following Tuesday's game, his season ground ball rate is an incredible 65.6 percent. The MLB average is 44.4 percent.

Two years ago when he won the Cy Young, Keuchel lived at the knees and generated a 61.7 percent ground ball rate, which was 24th best among the 1,387 individual seasons by pitchers with enough innings to qualify for the ERA title since batted ball data started being recorded in 2002. Five starts into 2017, vintage Keuchel has returned to the Astros.

Royals break out offensively, lose anyway

For the first time in nine games, the Royals scored more than two runs Tuesday night. They scored five runs, in fact, thanks largely to ninth-inning home runs by Brandon Moss (two-run) and Mike Moustakas (solo). In the end it didn't matter, as they fell to the White Sox, 10-5.

Kansas City had scored no more than two runs in their previous eight games. They were a few outs away from becoming the first team since the 2003 Diamondbacks to go nine straight games with two runs or fewer.

The five-run outburst Tuesday raised the Royals' season average to an unfathomably low 2.60 runs scored per game. That is far and away the lowest in baseball. Tuesday's loss was Kansas City's sixth straight and seventh in their last eight games.

Giants prospect throws minor-league perfect game

Tuesday night Giants left-handed pitching prospect Domenic Mazza threw the first nine-inning perfect game in the history of the Class-A South Atlantic League.

Amazingly, that is the second nine-inning perfect game in the minors in the last four days. Reds righty Tyler Mahle threw a perfect game Saturday. He did it in the Double-A Southern League.

Mazza, 22, is not ranked among the top 30 prospects in the Giants' system. according to MLB.com. Prior to Tuesday, Mazza was best known for serving up Tim Tebow's first career home run .

Coghlan leaps over Molina to avoid tag

This is a play you're going to see on highlight reels for years to come. Blue Jays utility man Chris Coghlan leaped over Yadier Molina to avoid the tag at home plate Tuesday night. Check this out :

"I told you I wasn't gonna slide." - Chris Coghlan. pic.twitter.com/DQIG1qAYm2 — MLB (@MLB) April 26, 2017

Incredible. I love baseball so much. What a fun and ridiculous sport.

Blue Jays play Martin at third base

With their offense struggling and both Josh Donaldson (calf) and Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) on the disabled list, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons got a little creative with his lineup Tuesday night. Catcher Russell Martin started the game at third base.

The Blue Jays haven't gotten much offense from Darwin Barney and Chris Coghlan since Donaldson's injury, which is why Gibbons put Martin at third and Jarrod Saltalamacchia behind the plate. Martin and Salty is a better combination in the lineup than Martin and Barney/Coghlan right now.

Russell Martin over past seven games: 8-for-26 with 5 walks, 2 HRs. "We have to keep his bat in the lineup," says John Gibbons, hence 3B — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) April 25, 2017

Martin has played third base before, so this won't be a new experience for him. He's played 19 career games -- including 10 starts -- at the hot corner, totalling 96 1/3 innings. Martin last started a game at third in 2013.

More than anything, this shows how desperate the Blue Jays are already this early in the season. The offense is scuffling and the infield has been thinned considerably by injuries. Martin at third base is the right move at the moment and also a desperation move. I can't imagine Gibbons wanted to do something like this in April.

Jeter involved with group that won bidding for Marlins

An ownership group led by future Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush has placed the winning bid for the Marlins in an auction . The agreed-upon price is reportedly $1.3 billion. Here is some more of our Jeter-Marlins coverage:

It's important to note the sale of the Marlins to the Jeter-Bush group is far from final. They must still secure financing, and once that happens, they must receive approval from MLB and the other 29 owners. For now, they've taken a significant step toward purchasing the team. There's still work to be done, however.

Dodgers call up their top hitting prospect

Thanks to the plethora of outfield injuries, the Dodgers called up top prospect Cody Bellinger on Tuesday. Bellinger, the son of former big league utility man Clay Bellinger, is a natural first baseman who has spent plenty of time in the outfield in the minors. MLB.com currently ranks him as the 10th-best prospect in baseball, calling Bellinger "one of the best power prospects in the minors."

CBSSports.com senior Fantasy writer Scott White explains why you should go add him to your team immediately.

Here's video of Bellinger crushing a home run during spring training:

The Dodgers are currently without Joc Pederson (groin), Andre Ethier (back), and Franklin Gutierrez (hamstring), so Bellinger may not be in the big leagues for good. This may only be a temporary stint until others get healthy. Then again, if he mashes, it'll be tough for the Dodgers to send him down.

