MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, news: Scherzer no-hit bid turns into Nats loss

Wednesday brings with it a full slate of baseball action: 15 games in all, including four of the day-game variety. Keep it here for all you need to know about what's going on throughout the day.

Final scores

Marlins 2, Nationals 1 (box score)

Rays 8, Reds 3 (box score)

Royals 6, Red Sox 4 (box score)

Padres 3, Cubs 2 (box score)

Cardinals at Phillies 7:05 ET (GameTracker)

Indians at Orioles 7:05 ET (GameTracker)

Angels at Yankees 7:05 ET (GameTracker)

Giants at Braves 7:35 ET (GameTracker)

Blue Jays at Rangers 8:05 ET (GameTracker)

White Sox at Twins 8:10 ET (GameTracker)

Pirates at Brewers 8:10 ET (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Rockies 8:40 ET (GameTracker)

Astros at Athletics 10:05 ET (GameTracker)

Mets at Dodgers 10:10 ET (GameTracker)

Tigers at Mariners 10:10 ET (GameTracker)

Scherzer flirts with no-no, ends up with loss

It's safe to write that Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is good at pitching.

Scherzer nearly recorded his third career no-hitter Wednesday, as he came within five outs of victimizing the Miami Marlins in a getaway day matinee. Scherzer had previously thrown no-nos against the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets. Both of those came during the 2015 season, with the Pirates game coming nearly two years to the day.

Before A.J. Ellis' infield single off Scherzer's glove in the eighth, most of the drama hinged on whether manager Dusty Baker would make a pitch-count-related decision. Scherzer entered the inning having thrown 98 pitches. His season-high had been 118. Alas, Ellis seemingly saved Baker (and perhaps Scherzer) from a difficult call.

"Seemingly," because Scherzer threw 121 pitches anyway. After losing the no-hitter, Scherzer's day would go downhill. A fielding error, hit batsman and wild pitch allowed the tying run to score. Giancarlo Stanton then singled, giving the Marlins the lead -- not even a half hour after it seemed like the Fish were going to be no-hit.

The obvious takeaway from the afternoon's events? The Nationals need bullpen help. If Baker had more confidence in his relief options, he could've lifted Scherzer after he gave up a hit, or after the tide had turned. Yes, maybe Baker rides his ace too hard regardless, and the result is the same. But if you're Mike Rizzo, you would like to give Baker an alternative route to explore.

Max Scherzer has made 82 starts for the #Nationals. He has carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning in 11 of those. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) June 21, 2017

Scherzer's latest no-hit bid nearly put him in select company, as he would've been one of just six pitchers to throw more than two no-hitters in their careers. The others? Nolan Ryan (seven), Sandy Koufax (four) and Cy Young, Bob Feller and Larry Corcoran (three apiece). With the exception of Corcoran -- a four-time 30-game winner in the 1880s -- all those pitchers are in the Hall of Fame.

Additionally, Scherzer's no-no would've marked the fourth in Nationals history. Jordan Zimmermann closed out the 2014 season with a no-no against -- who else? -- the Marlins.

