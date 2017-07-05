MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, news, updates: Gray hits year's longest Coors HR
Plus Aaron Judge swats his 29th home run of the season and more from Wednesday around baseball
Wednesday brings us a full slate of 15 MLB games, include three day games. Here is our daily recap of the day in baseball.
Wednesday's scores
- Toronto Blue Jays 7, New York Yankees 6 (box score)
- Chicago Cubs 7, Tampa Bay Rays 3 (box score)
- Oakland Athletics 7, Chicago White Sox 4 (box score)
- Pittsburgh Pirates 5, Philadelphia Phillies 2 (box score)
- New York Mets at Washington Nationals PPD
- San Francisco Giants 5, Detroit Tigers 4 (box score)
- Milwaukee Brewers 4, Orioles 0 (box score)
- San Diego Padres 6, Cleveland Indians 2 (box score)
- Houston Astros 10, Atlanta Braves 4 (box score)
- Texas Rangers 8, Red Sox 2 (box score)
- Los Angeles Angels 2, Minnesota Twins 1 (box score)
- Miami Marlins 9, St. Louis Cardinals 6 (box score)
- Colorado Rockies 5, Reds 3 (box score)
- Los Angeles Dodgers 1, Diamondbacks 0 (box score)
- Kansas City Royals 9, Seattle Mariners 6 (box score)
Gray launches longest Coors HR of year
Here's something you probably didn't expect to read: Jon Gray , the long-haired Rockies pitcher who enjoys ghost-hunting during his free time, hit the longest home run of the season at Coors Field on Wednesday night.
Consider this the evidence:
467 feet!@MrGrayWolf22’s 1st career HR is the longest HR by a pitcher since 2015 AND @Rockies' longest HR of '17. https://t.co/vhe3o8ZAFapic.twitter.com/KDJT93jJXV— #Statcast (@statcast) July 6, 2017
Gray even added a little flair with that Sammy Sosa-like hop after he made contact. He knew the ball was gone, and he felt good about it. Frankly, we should all feel good about it -- except, well, Reds pitcher Scott Feldman .
Anyway, Feldman got his revenge a half inning later, when he broke up Gray's nascent no-hit bid.
Renfroe shows off arm
Hunter Renfroe plays for the Padres. As such, he doesn't get a ton of national exposure. (It doesn't help that he's boasting a sub-.300 on-base percentage and an ugly strikeout-to-walk ratio.) Still, if there's two things you need to know about him it's 1. he has sufficient pop in his bat, and 2. he has sufficient strength in his arm.
Check out this throw from Wednesday's game against the Indians:
.@Hunter_Renfroe’s arm is not to be messed with. pic.twitter.com/ppxocvPllm— MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2017
That was Renfroe's seventh assist of the season, giving him the majors' most among right fielders:
Impressive.
Judge ties Yankees rookie HR record
It is July 5, and Aaron Judge has tied the Yankees' single-season rookie home run record. He swatted home run No. 29 on Wednesday afternoon. Here's the video:
.@TheJudge44 keeps the fireworks going! pic.twitter.com/rnds8LQrB2— MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2017
Judge tied a record set by Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio in 1936. Here is the franchise's single-season home run leaderboard for rookies:
- Aaron Judge, 2017: 29 (and counting)
- Joe DiMaggio, 1936: 29
- Bobby Murcer, 1969: 26
- Joe Gordon, 1938: 25
- Kevin Maas, 1991: 21
Only three other rookies in Yankees history have hit at least 20 home runs in a season, if you can believe that.
The Yankees still have 79 games to play following Wednesday, so, barring injury, Judge passing DiMaggio is a formality. He's going to shatter that record. Mark McGwire's record for home runs by a rookie (49 in 1987) could be threatened.
Quick hits
- The Cardinals reportedly have interest in Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson . The two teams have no had formal trade talks, however. This is a pretty good indication St. Louis will go for it at the trade deadline this year, not step back and rebuild.
- Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez responded to Logan Morrison 's Home Run Derby dig. "They gave me an invitation. That's something I have no control over. It's not my fault he didn't get selected," said Sanchez on Wednesday.
- MLB teams spent most of their international bonus money when the 2017-18 signing period opened Sunday. That makes it even more unlikely Nippon Ham Fighters ace/slugger Shohei Otani will come over to MLB this offseason.
- Yankees DH Matt Holliday hopes to return to the lineup Friday, he told the YES Network. Holliday has been out since June 24 with a viral infection. He is hitting .262/.366/.511 with 15 home runs so far this season.
- Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks could be ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment next week, reports WCSR-AM. He has been out since June 4 with a hand issue. Hendricks is 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA in 11 starts in 2017.
- MLB released the 2017 Home Run Derby bracket.
- Yankees RHP Dellin Betances ' command problems continued.
