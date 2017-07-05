MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, news, updates: Gray hits year's longest Coors HR

Wednesday brings us a full slate of 15 MLB games, include three day games. Here is our daily recap of the day in baseball.

Wednesday's scores

Gray launches longest Coors HR of year

Here's something you probably didn't expect to read: Jon Gray , the long-haired Rockies pitcher who enjoys ghost-hunting during his free time, hit the longest home run of the season at Coors Field on Wednesday night.

Consider this the evidence:

467 feet!@MrGrayWolf22’s 1st career HR is the longest HR by a pitcher since 2015 AND @Rockies' longest HR of '17. https://t.co/vhe3o8ZAFapic.twitter.com/KDJT93jJXV — #Statcast (@statcast) July 6, 2017

The three longest HR of the season at Coors Field have been hit by:



-Jon Gray (467)

-Brett Eibner (465)

-Greg Garcia (462)



OK, then. — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) July 6, 2017

Gray even added a little flair with that Sammy Sosa-like hop after he made contact. He knew the ball was gone, and he felt good about it. Frankly, we should all feel good about it -- except, well, Reds pitcher Scott Feldman .

Anyway, Feldman got his revenge a half inning later, when he broke up Gray's nascent no-hit bid.

Renfroe shows off arm

Hunter Renfroe plays for the Padres. As such, he doesn't get a ton of national exposure. (It doesn't help that he's boasting a sub-.300 on-base percentage and an ugly strikeout-to-walk ratio.) Still, if there's two things you need to know about him it's 1. he has sufficient pop in his bat, and 2. he has sufficient strength in his arm.

Check out this throw from Wednesday's game against the Indians:

That was Renfroe's seventh assist of the season, giving him the majors' most among right fielders:

Renfroe's seven outfield assists are the most by a major league right fielder this season. — Dennis Lin (@sdutdennislin) July 6, 2017

Impressive.

Judge ties Yankees rookie HR record

It is July 5, and Aaron Judge has tied the Yankees' single-season rookie home run record. He swatted home run No. 29 on Wednesday afternoon. Here's the video:

Judge tied a record set by Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio in 1936. Here is the franchise's single-season home run leaderboard for rookies:

Aaron Judge, 2017: 29 (and counting) Joe DiMaggio, 1936: 29 Bobby Murcer, 1969: 26 Joe Gordon, 1938: 25 Kevin Maas, 1991: 21

Only three other rookies in Yankees history have hit at least 20 home runs in a season, if you can believe that.

The Yankees still have 79 games to play following Wednesday, so, barring injury, Judge passing DiMaggio is a formality. He's going to shatter that record. Mark McGwire's record for home runs by a rookie (49 in 1987) could be threatened.

Quick hits