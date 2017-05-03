MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, news, updates: Holliday joins 300-homer club

Welcome to another night of baseball. Tonight's slate includes 14 games, and would've seen all teams in action if not for the Brewers-Cardinals game being postponed due to inclement weather.

Nationals 2, Diamondbacks 1

Cleveland Indians 3, Detroit Tigers 2

Cincinnati Reds 7, Pirates 2

Red Sox 4, Orioles 2

Marlins 10, Rays 6

New York Yankees 8, Blue Jays 6

Royals 6, White Sox 1

New York Mets 16, Atlanta Braves 5

Astros 10, Rangers 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Phillies 4

Minnesota Twins 7, Athletics 4

Rockies 11, Padres 3

Mariners 8, Angels 7

San Francisco Giants 4, Los Angeles Dodgers 1 in 11 innings

Brewers at Cardinals PPD

Holliday hits 300th career home run, Judge hits 13th of year

Yankees DH Matt Holliday didn't waste much time on Wednesday night before accomplishing an impressive feat.

Holliday's first-inning home run -- a three-run shot that cut the Blue Jays' lead to one -- marked the 300th of his career. Obviously 300 isn't what it used to be, but he's just the 142nd player in history to reach that mark -- and the 14th to do it while wearing pinstripes:

Matt Holliday is the 142nd player in MLB history to hit 300 home runs. 14th to reach the milestone with the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/jMPT5uuwIR — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) May 3, 2017

Appropriately, given the historical significance of the shot, the ball landed in Monument Park:

There it goes, No. 300!



Matt Holliday's milestone blast into Monument Park puts the #Yankees right back in it in the first! pic.twitter.com/lhR2ptiOZX — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 3, 2017

Holliday entered the night hitting .274/.400/.507. He's almost certainly not going to threaten 400, given he's 37 years old. But if he stays healthy perhaps he can make a run at 350.

Teammate Aaron Judge, meanwhile, made his own bit of history -- becoming the youngest player to ever homer 13 times in his team's first 26 games.

Nationals ride unlikely arm to victory

You probably haven't heard the name Jacob Turner in years. He was a highly touted amateur who the Tigers selected in the first round back in 2009. He went on to debut as a 20-year-old, but entered the night with a career 77 ERA+ in 330 innings. Well, Turner is just 25 years old -- and on Wednesday night he collected his first win of the season. It was an unconventional one.

Turner entered in relief of Gio Gonzalez, who held the Diamondbacks to one run over five innings, albeit while issuing seven walks. From there, the Arizona offense went quiet. Turner held the D-Backs to two hits over four innings, striking out four and issuing zero walks.

Turner's usage was particularly interesting given word that he was likely to take Joe Ross' weekend start in the rotation -- provided, anyway, the Nationals didn't need an emergency longman during A.J. Cole's suspension. Wednesday night didn't seem like a situation where a longman was needed, but Turner gave the Nationals innings all the same. As a result, he'll lose out on the rotation spot. It's true what they say: no good deed goes unpunished.

Gausman ejected

We told you this series had been eventful (read below if you missed it). Sure enough, Orioles starter Kevin Gausman was ejected after he struck Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts with a breaking ball. Nobody outside of home-plate umpire Sam Holbrook seemed to think it was intentional. Alas, Holbrook's vote is the only one that counts.

