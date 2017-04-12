MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, news, updates: Judge homers again as Yanks win

The World Series champion Chicago Cubs will give out their World Series rings during a pregame ceremony at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night. Here's how you can watch the game and ceremony . Now here is our daily look around the league. Make sure you check back often for updates.

Wednesday's scores

Detroit Tigers 5, Minnesota Twins 3 (box score)

New York Yankees 8, Tampa Bay Rays 4 (box score)

Tigers continue to get offense from unlikely sources

Following Wednesday afternoon's 0-for-4 performance, two-time AL MVP Miguel Cabrera is hitting .107/.242/.107 on the young season. He'll be fine; it's just a slow start for a great player. That said, Cabrera is hitting .107. It's happening and it is hurting the team. He'll snap out of it soon enough, but the damage has been done.

Fortunately for the Tigers, some unlikely heroes have picked up the slack. Catcher James McCann has hit three home runs already, and Wednesday, utility man Andrew Romine smacked a go-ahead grand slam against the Twins.

You can't stop Andrew Romine. You can only hope to contain him. pic.twitter.com/B1jRIteJBH — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 12, 2017

Romine came into Wednesday's game with six home runs in 390 major-league games. He hit two home runs each season from 2014-16, and now he's on the board with his first in 2017.

Aaron Judge is pushing Statcast to its limits

The Yankees are in the middle of a youth movement, and one of their top young players is rookie right fielder Aaron Judge. He hit his third home run Wednesday afternoon -- it was also his third straight game with a home run -- and in the middle innings, he smoked a line drive single back up the middle to tie the game.

The single, which nearly took off Jumbo Diaz 's head, left Judge's bat at 116.5 mph. It was the hardest base hit in MLB this season.

.@TheJudge44’s 6th inning RBI single had an exit velocity of 116.5 mph, the fastest base hit in @MLB this season. #Statcastpic.twitter.com/o1OE93Jj2O — #Statcast (@statcast) April 12, 2017

Giancarlo Stanton remains the exit velocity king, though based on his relatively brief big-league time, Judge could very well give him a run for his money. When he connects, the ball explodes off his bat.

Judge, by the way, is hitting .308/.379/.692 after going 2 for 3 with a single, a homer and a walk Wednesday. Here's video of the home run Judge hit later in the game to give the Yankees some insurance runs:

I'm pretty sure Judge did not square that ball up.

Quick hits