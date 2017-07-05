MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, news, updates: Judge ties Yankees' rookie record
Aaron Judge swatted his 29th home run of the season Wednesday. That story and more in our MLB recap
Wednesday brings us a full slate of 15 MLB games, include three day games. Here is our daily recap of the day in baseball.
Wednesday's scores
- Toronto Blue Jays 7, New York Yankees 6 (box score)
- Chicago Cubs 7, Rays 3 (box score)
- Oakland Athletics 7, White Sox 4 (GameTracker)
- Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)
- New York Mets at Washington Nationals PPD
- San Francisco Giants at Detroit Tigers (GameTracker)
- Baltimore Orioles at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)
- San Diego Padres at Indians (GameTracker)
- Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)
- Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)
- Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)
- Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)
- Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers (10:10pm ET)
- Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners (10:10pm ET)
Judge ties Yankees rookie HR record
It is July 5, and Aaron Judge has tied the Yankees' single-season rookie home run record. He swatted home run No. 29 on Wednesday afternoon. Here's the video:
.@TheJudge44 keeps the fireworks going! pic.twitter.com/rnds8LQrB2— MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2017
Judge tied a record set by Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio in 1936. Here is the franchise's single-season home run leaderboard for rookies:
- Aaron Judge, 2017: 29 (and counting)
- Joe DiMaggio, 1936: 29
- Bobby Murcer, 1969: 26
- Joe Gordon, 1938: 25
- Kevin Maas, 1991: 21
Only three other rookies in Yankees history have hit at least 20 home runs in a season, if you can believe that.
The Yankees still have 79 games to play following Wednesday, so, barring injury, Judge passing DiMaggio is a formality. He's going to shatter that record. Mark McGwire's record for home runs by a rookie (49 in 1987) could be threatened.
Quick hits
- The Cardinals reportedly have interest in Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson . The two teams have no had formal trade talks, however. This is a pretty good indication St. Louis will go for it at the trade deadline this year, not step back and rebuild.
- Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez responded to Logan Morrison 's Home Run Derby dig. "They gave me an invitation. That's something I have no control over. It's not my fault he didn't get selected," said Sanchez on Wednesday.
- MLB teams spent most of their international bonus money when the 2017-18 signing period opened Sunday. That makes it even more unlikely Nippon Ham Fighters ace/slugger Shohei Otani will come over to MLB this offseason.
- Yankees DH Matt Holliday hopes to return to the lineup Friday, he told the YES Network. Holliday has been out since June 24 with a viral infection. He is hitting .262/.366/.511 with 15 home runs so far this season.
- Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks could be ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment next week, reports WCSR-AM. He has been out since June 4 with a hand issue. Hendricks is 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA in 11 starts in 2017.
