MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, news, updates: Judge ties Yankees' rookie record

Wednesday brings us a full slate of 15 MLB games, include three day games. Here is our daily recap of the day in baseball.

Wednesday's scores

Toronto Blue Jays 7, New York Yankees 6 (box score)

7, 6 (box score) Chicago Cubs 7, Rays 3 (box score)

7, Rays 3 (box score) Oakland Athletics 7, White Sox 4 (GameTracker)

7, White Sox 4 (GameTracker) Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) New York Mets at Washington Nationals PPD

at PPD San Francisco Giants at Detroit Tigers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Baltimore Orioles at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) San Diego Padres at Indians (GameTracker)

at Indians (GameTracker) Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers (10:10pm ET)

at (10:10pm ET) Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners (10:10pm ET)

Judge ties Yankees rookie HR record

It is July 5, and Aaron Judge has tied the Yankees' single-season rookie home run record. He swatted home run No. 29 on Wednesday afternoon. Here's the video:

Judge tied a record set by Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio in 1936. Here is the franchise's single-season home run leaderboard for rookies:

Aaron Judge, 2017: 29 (and counting) Joe DiMaggio, 1936: 29 Bobby Murcer, 1969: 26 Joe Gordon, 1938: 25 Kevin Maas, 1991: 21

Only three other rookies in Yankees history have hit at least 20 home runs in a season, if you can believe that.

The Yankees still have 79 games to play following Wednesday, so, barring injury, Judge passing DiMaggio is a formality. He's going to shatter that record. Mark McGwire's record for home runs by a rookie (49 in 1987) could be threatened.

Quick hits