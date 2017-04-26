MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, news, updates: Orioles walk off, Mets keep sliding

Wednesday offers us a full slate of MLB action, so let's keep track of all the big moments on and off the field ...

Final scores

Milwaukee Brewers 9, Cincinnati Reds 4 (box score)

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City Royals 2 (box score)

Phillies 7, Marlins 4 (box score)

Indians 7, Astros 6 (box score)

Pirates 6, Cubs 5 (box score)

Braves 8, Mets 2 (box score)

Mariners 8, Tigers 0 (box score)

Yankees 3, Red Sox 1 (box score)

Orioles 5, Rays 4 in 11 (box score)

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals - PPD

Rangers 14, Twins 3 (box score)

Nationals 11, Rockies 4 (box score)

Padres 8, Diamondbacks 5 (box score)

Giants 4, Dodgers 3 (box score)

Angels 8, Athletics 5 (box score)

O's win on walk-off walk

In addition to giving up a Little League home run (see below), the Rays suffered another indignity on Wednesday. Despite leading 4-3 heading into the bottom of the 11th, the Rays lost because All-Star closer Alex Colome struggled to shut the door.

Colome yielded a pair of singles and walked two during his second inning of work. Manager Kevin Cash went to Danny Farquhar with two outs and the bases loaded, but he subsequently walked in Seth Smith on four pitches. Ouch.

Mets continue to slide

With an 8-2 defeat at the hands of the Braves, the Mets dropped their fifth in a row and their ninth in 10 tries. As Marc Carig of Newsday noted beforehand, the Mets are now four games below .500 for the first time since 2014:

If the Mets lose tonight, they’ll be 4-under for the first time since 2014. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) April 27, 2017

Wednesday night's culprit was starting pitcher Robert Gsellman, who allowed 10 hits and six runs in four innings. Gsellman's counterpart, Julio Teheran, meanwhile, continued his dominance over the Mets. Teheran allowed two runs over 6 1/3 innings, (though his peripherals weren't nearly as pretty as the quality start suggests).

Orioles notch Little League home run

The Rays, during their Wednesday night game against the Orioles, executed a sequence rarely seen at the big-league level -- one that allowed Seth Smith to scoot all the way around the bases on what should have been a routine two-out single.

Here's video of what happened:

You see something new every day at the ballpark. #Birdlandpic.twitter.com/j0tjkcmIGD — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 27, 2017

For those who don't trust their eyes, the fun began with Smith lining a ball to center fielder Kevin Kiermaier . Kiermaier came up throwing to third, hoping to nab Manny Machado . The ball got away instead, allowing Machado to score and Smith to challenge for third. Pitcher Alex Cobb 's throw also got away -- not before it seemingly struck Evan Longoria -- and Smith scampered home to give the O's a 3-0 lead.

It was the first time in a while the Orioles had benefited from a so-called Little League home run:

Seth Smith Little League Home Run! According to @sabr Database, 1st LLHR for Orioles since Boog Powell on 8/11/1966 https://t.co/zA7Wl2AT1l — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) April 27, 2017

Judge says hello to Fenway Park

Though it took a day longer than anticipated due to inclement weather, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge made his Fenway Park debut on Wednesday. This being Judge, he didn't waste much time before launching a home run. Rather than lift one over the Green Monster, Judge hit a ball out to the opposite field:

That's Judge's seventh home run of the season, and while it wasn't his longest or most impressive, it does carry some special significance -- it comes on his 25th birthday. This probably won't be the last time Judge homers on his birthday.

Judge made an outstanding catch as well .

Quintana turns in strongest start of 2017

White Sox lefty and presumed deadline trade target entered Wednesday's home start against the Royals with a 2017 ERA of 6.17 in 23 1/3 innings. He was also running a career-worst K/BB ratio of 1.67. Then he went out and did this ...

Jose Quintana SP / Chi. White Sox (vs. KC) IP: 6 H: 5 R: 2 ER: 1 SO: 10 BB: 2 HR: 0

That's Quintana's first double-digit strikeout performance since June 11 of last year (also against the Royals). It's also the first time in five starts this season that he's given up fewer than two earned runs in a start. It's actually Quintana's third quality start in five trips to the mound in 2017 (that lofty ERA flows from a pair of blow-ups). This one, though, was his strongest per the eye test and per game score. On Wednesday, Quintana registered a game score of 66, which is his highest mark since Sept. 13 of last year.

To be sure, the Royals don't have a good offense right now, so quality of opposition isn't in Quintana's favor for this one. Still, the Sox, if they're going to extract maximum value for him via trade, need Quintana to pitch like his vintage self on a regular basis. Heretofore, his general issue has been trouble finding the strike zone. On Wednesday, though, Quintana spotted 63 of his 99 pitches for strikes. Consider this a good step forward in advance of July 31.

Pittsburgh Pirates make history with call-up

Not long ago, the Pirates called up the first Lithuanian-born player in MLB history , and now they're poised to make history again along those lines ...

.@Pirates recall INF Gift Ngoepe from Triple-A Indianapolis, option RHP Dovydas Neverauskas to Triple-A. — MLBRosterMoves (@MLBRosterMoves) April 26, 2017

Ngoepe becomes the first African-born player in MLB history. At age 27, he probably doesn't have a sky-scraping future ahead of him in the bigs, but of course reaching the majors at all is a massive accomplishment. Throw in the pioneering element, and Ngoepe should take tremendous pride in what he's achieved, regardless of how the future plays out. As you would expect, the significance isn't lost on the man himself ...

"It hasn't hit me yet. When Clint calls on me (to get in the game)...that's when I'll probably burst into tears."

-Gift on being in the bigs pic.twitter.com/1Mgn8zP7BN — Pirates (@Pirates) April 26, 2017

He's known as one of the best defensive infielders in the Pirates' system. Across parts of nine minor-league seasons, he's batted .232/.322/.347 with 37 home runs and 88 stolen bases. Ngoepe has seen time at short, second, and third and spent all of 2016 at the Triple-A level.

The Pirates are indeed thin in the infield right now. Adam Frazier and David Freese are dealing with hamstring issues, and Jung Ho Kang has of course been on the restricted list all season.

