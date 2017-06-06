Monday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Bryant homers in Wrigley again

The Monday MLB slate is a rather light one, with seven night games on the schedule, but we'll take what we can get, right? Let's jump right in ...

Final scores

Cincinnati Reds 4, St. Louis Cardinals 2 (box score)

4, 2 (box score) Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker)

Bryant goes deep at Wrigley again

The first two months of the 2017 season have not gone as hoped for the Cubs. The defending World Series champs -- it's still weird typing that! -- came into Monday with a 28-27 record and a +4 run differential. That is pretty much the textbook definition of mediocre. That doesn't mean they'll be mediocre all year! It just means they've been mediocre 55 games into the season.

Reigning NL MVP Kris Bryant is pretty much the only Cubs hitter meeting expectations offensively this year, and on Monday night, he got his team on the board early with a two-run shot against the Marlins. The ball landed halfway up the bleachers at Wrigley Field:

The home run was Bryant's 13th of the season and already his 10th at Wrigley Field. Only one player in baseball has gone deep more times in his home ballpark this season.

Kris Bryant now has 10 HR at home this season.



Only Aaron Judge has more home HR (12) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 6, 2017

It seems like every time you look up a stat this season, the player ranks second behind Aaron Judge in whatever it is. Judge has been a monster. He's also been at it for only two months this season. Bryant has a World Series ring and an MVP trophy to his credit.

Colon struggles again for Braves

Just three teams have used only five starters this season: the Braves, the Cardinals, and the New York Yankees . Given the way things have been going for Bartolo Colon this year, Atlanta may have to think about using a sixth starter at some point. Colon was hit around again Monday night, this time by the lowly Phillies:

Bartolo Colon SP / Atlanta IP: 3 2/3 H: 7 R: 8 ER: 8 BB: 2 K: 4 HR: 1

Colon now has a 7.78 ERA on the season, far and away the worst among pitchers with enough innings to qualify for the ERA title. He has more starts with at least six runs allowed (6) than starts with no more than three runs allowed (4). It hasn't been pretty. It rarely is when a 44-year-old ballplayer reaches the end of the line. Maybe Colon will bounce back. It is not unreasonable to be skeptical at his age though.

Bartolo Colon's last 11 innings: 24 runs allowed. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) June 6, 2017

The Braves signed Colon this offseason for two reasons. One, to eat innings. Even rebuilding teams need someone to soak up innings. And two, to potentially trade him at the deadline. The Braves are rebuilding and pitching is always in demand, so perhaps Colon could net them a prospect or two on July 31.

Given his performance to date, no team is trading a prospect for Colon now. The question now is whether the Braves want to cut ties with Colon and go with someone else -- top pitching prospect Sean Newcomb has a 2.97 ERA in 57 2/3 innings in Triple-A, for example -- or stick with him. They don't want to rush any prospects, after all.

Quick hits