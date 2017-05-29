Monday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: David Price returns, Dodgers surging

Happy Memorial Day! Your handsome reward is wall-to-wall baseball, so let's jump right in ...

Final scores

Orioles 3, Yankees 2 (box score)

White Sox 5, Red Sox 4 (box score)

Dodgers 5, Cardinals 1 (box score)

Astros at Twins (GameTracker)

Mariners at Rockies (GameTracker)

Nationals at Giants (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Pirates (GameTracker)

Brewers at Mets (GameTracker)

Athletics at Indians (GameTracker)

Cubs at Padres (GameTracker)

Reds at Blue Jays (7:07 p.m. ET)

Phillies at Marlins (7:10 p.m. ET)

Tigers at Royals (7:15 p.m. ET)

Rays at Rangers (8:05 p.m. ET)

Braves at Angels (9:07 p.m. ET)

David Price's first start was mostly encouraging

Prior to Monday, Boston's $217 million lefty David Price had missed the entire season because of elbow and forearm inflammation. He hadn't been impressive in a two-start minor-league rehab stint, but the Sox activated him anyway in time to start against the White Sox on Memorial Day. Here's how his first start of 2017 went ...

David Price SP / Boston (vs. CHW, 5/29) IP: 5 H: 2 ER: 3 SO: 4 BB: 2

Of Price's 88 pitches 58 went for strikes. He also hit a pair of batters and ran a fastball middle-in to Melky Cabrera, who turned it around for a 408-foot homer. All in all, though, it was a solid day for Price, especially on the velocity front ...

Baseball Savant has Price's max fastball velocity today at 96.3 mph with an average of 94.3. Last season, his average fastball was 93.7 mph — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) May 29, 2017

Overall, Price showed better command than he did on his rehab stint, and he also induced a number of swinging strikes. In fact, three of his strikeouts were of the swinging variety and the fourth was on a foul tip. Speaking well of his repertoire is that those three swinging strikeouts came on a cutter, fastball, and breaking ball. Some relevant moving pictures ...

Missed location on a few isolated pitches was the biggest issue, and that's one that tends to resolved with reps. It wasn't dominant, vintage Price on Saturday, but it was most assuredly a step forward given the seriousness of his injury and the long layoff.

The Dodgers are surging

The Dodgers are angling to notch their fifth straight NL West crown in 2017, but the prevailing goal -- more prevailing than ever, given recent playoff disappointments -- is to hoist the World Series trophy for the first time since 1988. On that front, things are looking pretty good at this laughably early juncture. As you see above, the Dodgers on Monday shoved around the Cardinals in Busch and in doing so have now won 10 of their last 12. Yes, the Rockies are still in first place (by one game at this writing), but the Dodgers have been making up ground in a hurry and project as the much better team going forward.

Speaking of which, here's a rundown of the top run differentials in MLB right now ...

Dodgers: +82

Astros: +66

Nationals, Yankees: +57

Diamondbacks: +51

The Dodgers are not only leading all comers, they're doing so by a gaping margin. Turn to the BaseRuns system at FanGraphs, which drills down beyond runs scored and runs allowed to get the more basic outcomes, and the Dodgers still look like the best team in baseball.

Yes, they'll probably deal with injuries in the rotation all year (see below for news on Alex Wood), but, just like last year, they have the roster depth to handle it. Corey Seager hasn't missed a beat since his standout rookie campaign, and the emergence of Cody Bellinger has given the lineup another frontline threat. Speaking of which ...

And ...

And this is to say nothing of, you know, Clayton Kershaw.

Regarding all of these merits, manager Dave Roberts recently indulged in a bit of boldness ...

Dave Roberts on the Cubs: "Last year, I thought they were the best team . . . This year, I feel we're a better team." — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) May 26, 2017

And thus far, there's a lot suggesting that he's right. Developing, people. Developing.

