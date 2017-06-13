Monday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Taillon back following cancer surgery

In grand scheme of things, the action on the field is not the biggest story in baseball today. The annual amateur draft started Monday night, and teams are looking to acquire their next homegrown impact player. Was a future Hall of Famer selected tonight? Hope so. That would be cool. Here is our first-round draft coverage.

Now that that's out of the way, let's get to the action on the field in the world of baseball. Monday's schedule brings us nine games, so less than a full slate but still plenty enough to keep everyone entertained. Here's everything you need to know about the day in MLB.

Monday's scores

Taillon thrives in return to mound

Barely a month after he underwent surgery for testicular cancer, Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon returned to the big-league mound on Monday ...

Although he was facing the team with the NL's best record in the Rockies, things went quite well for Taillon. Here's a sampling:

Welcome back, @JTaillon19!



Taillon makes his first start since May 3 after undergoing treatment for testicular cancer. pic.twitter.com/llWdHYuHHs — 120 Sports (@120Sports) June 12, 2017

A sign of confidence? Snapping off a full-count breaking ball in the first inning against Charlie Blackmon, who's been one of the NL's most productive hitters thus far in 2017. As you're about to see Taillon's line for the night was impressive, especially in context ...

Jameson Taillon SP / Pittsburgh (vs. COL, 6/12) IP: 5 H: 5 R: 0 SO: 5 BB: 2

After that outing, the 25-year-old right-hander now boasts an ERA of 2.90 in 40 1/3 innings this season. Taillon has long been regarded as one of the most gifted young arms in the game, and now he can get back to being just that. The Pirates have been disappointing thus far, but thanks to the mediocre nature of the NL Central, they haven't been buried in the standings. Taillon's return should certainly improve their outlook moving forward. Regardless of all that, it's great to see Taillon back on the mound after his recent health concerns.

The O's reach a new low

With their loss to the White Sox on Monday night, the Orioles have now dropped five games in a row and have slipped to .500 for the first time in 2017. That's quite a decline for a team that on May 9 was 12 games over .500 and in first place in the tough AL East. Now, though, they're a half-game clear of last place in the division, and in the AL just the Royals and Athletics have a worse run differential than Baltimore's -43 mark.

One problem? The power-reliant Orioles, after hitting one and giving up two to the Sox, have now homered 88 times while giving up that exact number. By comparison, the 2016 Orioles, who made the postseason, out-homered the opposition by a margin of 253-183. En route to winning 96 games, the 2014 Orioles hit 211 home runs while giving up 151. So what the 2017 model is doing in the homer department is not in keeping with the recent Oriole Way.

And speaking of Baltimore's home run fortunes ...

Orioles say 1B Chris Davis left tonight's game in Chicago with an oblique strain. Hearing "oblique strain" never good. — Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) June 13, 2017

Davis and his 14 spanks may soon be on the shelf.

Aaron Judge, again

Yankees cloutsman Aaron Judge came into Monday night's game against the Angels with a majors-leading 21 homers. Well, make that 22 ...

That's a 438-foot game-untying blast to the opposite field. Onlooking injured Yankee pitcher, what say you?

Judge also notched a single and a walk, and he's now hitting a flatly absurd .347/.453/.728 for the season. Oh, and he's also leading the AL in all three triple crown categories. GIven that he entered the night with a 202 OPS+ in full-time duty, it's fair to start wondering whether Judge will wind up with one of the greatest rookie seasons in MLB history. It's also entirely possible that Judge will join Ichiro and Fred Lynn as the only players to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season.

Getting ahead of ourselves? Yeah, possibly. But Judge now has 22 homers through 61 team games, which means he could slack off a bit and still get to 50 bombs. If he does that or even comes close to that, then he'll be very much in any of the above discussions.

The Nats' bullpen blows another

Hey, let's watch the Braves drop some bombs on the Nationals ...

Nats starter Stephen Strasburg had an uncharacteristically rough start, but the Washington lineup did enough damage to cover for it. They led the Braves by a score of 9-6 going into the eighth inning, but then, well, the bullpen happened. The Nationals entered Monday night's home tilt with solid enough marks when it comes to the bullpen's runs allowed per game. However, against Atlanta Jacob Turner and Mat Albers combined to allow five late runs -- runs that proved to be the difference. The Washington bullpen has now blown 11 saves. Among NL teams, only the Mets have blown more.

And speaking of those two NL East rivals ...

The #Nats still have fat cushion but #Mets pick up 4 games in 4 days, move within 8 1/2 games of division lead after #Nats blow 11th save — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 13, 2017

The Mets are a bad team, but the Nats are letting them sorta-kinda hang around. If those Mets manage to get healthy at some point, then they have the potential to go on a run in the second half. They are, after all, a club that's made the postseason for two years running. If the Nats don't stop squandering games they have in hand, then the NL East could actually be worth watching down the stretch. Considering that Washington recently had a 12 1/2 game lead, that's saying something.

Dusty Baker, your thoughts?

Dusty not mincing words: "We need some help. We need some help, big-time." — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) June 13, 2017

Mmm hmm.

Quick hits