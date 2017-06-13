Monday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Taillon back following cancer surgery
Barely a month after testicular cancer treatment, Jameson Taillon returned to the mound on Monday. That, plus more in our daily roundup
In grand scheme of things, the action on the field is not the biggest story in baseball today. The annual amateur draft started Monday night, and teams are looking to acquire their next homegrown impact player. Was a future Hall of Famer selected tonight? Hope so. That would be cool. Here is our first-round draft coverage.
Now that that's out of the way, let's get to the action on the field in the world of baseball. Monday's schedule brings us nine games, so less than a full slate but still plenty enough to keep everyone entertained. Here's everything you need to know about the day in MLB.
Monday's scores
- Braves 11, Nationals 10 (box score)
- Pirates 7, Rockies 2 (box score)
- Mets 6, Cubs 1 (box score)
- Red Sox 6, Phillies 5 in 11 innings (box score)
- White Sox 10, Orioles 7 (box score)
- Mariners 14, Twins 3 (box score)
- Rangers 6, Astros 1 (box score)
- Yankees 5, Angels 3 (box score)
- Padres 9, Reds 3 (box score)
Taillon thrives in return to mound
Barely a month after he underwent surgery for testicular cancer, Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon returned to the big-league mound on Monday ...
Although he was facing the team with the NL's best record in the Rockies, things went quite well for Taillon. Here's a sampling:
Welcome back, @JTaillon19!— 120 Sports (@120Sports) June 12, 2017
Taillon makes his first start since May 3 after undergoing treatment for testicular cancer. pic.twitter.com/llWdHYuHHs
A sign of confidence? Snapping off a full-count breaking ball in the first inning against Charlie Blackmon, who's been one of the NL's most productive hitters thus far in 2017. As you're about to see Taillon's line for the night was impressive, especially in context ...
After that outing, the 25-year-old right-hander now boasts an ERA of 2.90 in 40 1/3 innings this season. Taillon has long been regarded as one of the most gifted young arms in the game, and now he can get back to being just that. The Pirates have been disappointing thus far, but thanks to the mediocre nature of the NL Central, they haven't been buried in the standings. Taillon's return should certainly improve their outlook moving forward. Regardless of all that, it's great to see Taillon back on the mound after his recent health concerns.
The O's reach a new low
With their loss to the White Sox on Monday night, the Orioles have now dropped five games in a row and have slipped to .500 for the first time in 2017. That's quite a decline for a team that on May 9 was 12 games over .500 and in first place in the tough AL East. Now, though, they're a half-game clear of last place in the division, and in the AL just the Royals and Athletics have a worse run differential than Baltimore's -43 mark.
One problem? The power-reliant Orioles, after hitting one and giving up two to the Sox, have now homered 88 times while giving up that exact number. By comparison, the 2016 Orioles, who made the postseason, out-homered the opposition by a margin of 253-183. En route to winning 96 games, the 2014 Orioles hit 211 home runs while giving up 151. So what the 2017 model is doing in the homer department is not in keeping with the recent Oriole Way.
And speaking of Baltimore's home run fortunes ...
Davis and his 14 spanks may soon be on the shelf.
Aaron Judge, again
Yankees cloutsman Aaron Judge came into Monday night's game against the Angels with a majors-leading 21 homers. Well, make that 22 ...
.@TheJudge44 is pretty incredible. #Crushedpic.twitter.com/FuonE3jOvZ— MLB (@MLB) June 13, 2017
That's a 438-foot game-untying blast to the opposite field. Onlooking injured Yankee pitcher, what say you?
Judge also notched a single and a walk, and he's now hitting a flatly absurd .347/.453/.728 for the season. Oh, and he's also leading the AL in all three triple crown categories. GIven that he entered the night with a 202 OPS+ in full-time duty, it's fair to start wondering whether Judge will wind up with one of the greatest rookie seasons in MLB history. It's also entirely possible that Judge will join Ichiro and Fred Lynn as the only players to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season.
Getting ahead of ourselves? Yeah, possibly. But Judge now has 22 homers through 61 team games, which means he could slack off a bit and still get to 50 bombs. If he does that or even comes close to that, then he'll be very much in any of the above discussions.
The Nats' bullpen blows another
Hey, let's watch the Braves drop some bombs on the Nationals ...
Yicketty. #ChopOnpic.twitter.com/FXG4nt3lJz— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 13, 2017
Nats starter Stephen Strasburg had an uncharacteristically rough start, but the Washington lineup did enough damage to cover for it. They led the Braves by a score of 9-6 going into the eighth inning, but then, well, the bullpen happened. The Nationals entered Monday night's home tilt with solid enough marks when it comes to the bullpen's runs allowed per game. However, against Atlanta Jacob Turner and Mat Albers combined to allow five late runs -- runs that proved to be the difference. The Washington bullpen has now blown 11 saves. Among NL teams, only the Mets have blown more.
And speaking of those two NL East rivals ...
The Mets are a bad team, but the Nats are letting them sorta-kinda hang around. If those Mets manage to get healthy at some point, then they have the potential to go on a run in the second half. They are, after all, a club that's made the postseason for two years running. If the Nats don't stop squandering games they have in hand, then the NL East could actually be worth watching down the stretch. Considering that Washington recently had a 12 1/2 game lead, that's saying something.
Dusty Baker, your thoughts?
Mmm hmm.
Quick hits
- Reds SS Zack Cozart has taken over as the leading vote-getter at the shortstop in MLB's latest NL All-Star Game fan voting. He jumped over Dodgers SS Corey Seager. The top vote-getters at the other positions are the same as last week.
- Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes was forced to leave Tuesday night's game with what the team announced as a sore left heel.
- Nationals 1B Ryan Zimmerman was again out of the lineup Monday. He is missing his third straight game with a stiff back. 1B Adam Lind replaced him at first base. The Nationals expect Zimmerman to return to the lineup Tuesday.
- Mariners SS Jean Segura took infield practice Monday, reports the Tacoma News Tribune. Segura, who recently signed a $70 million contract extension, has been out since June 1 with a high ankle sprain. He could return before the end of the month.
- The Astros placed RHP Lance McCullers Jr. on the 10-day DL with a sore back. RHP Joe Musgrove was activated off the DL to fill the roster spot. The 'Stros are now without McCullers, LHP Dallas Keuchel (neck), and RHP Charlie Morton (lat).
- RHP Kyle Hendricks is hoping to return to the Cubs this weekend, reports the Chicago Sun-Times. He'll throw a side session Tuesday to gauge how he feels. Hendricks was placed on the DL last week with hand tendinitis.
- Mets OF Michael Conforto was scratched from Monday's lineup with back stiffness, according to the New York Post. The Mets recently welcomed OF Yoenis Cespedes back from the DL, so they have plenty of outfield depth.
- Rays RHP Matt Andriese has been placed on the 10-day DL with a hip injury, reports the Tampa Bay Times. He is expected to be sidelined until August. Andriese left his weekend start with the injury. It was his first start back from a groin injury.
- Former Red Sox player and current Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy announced his lung cancer has returned. He will begin treatment soon. Remy was first diagnosed in November 2008 and has fought it off four times since.