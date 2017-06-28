Montero tweets after Cubs cut him over blasting Jake Arrieta and pitching staff

In case you missed it, Miguel Montero has had a busy 16 hours. Last night, the Chicago Cubs allowed seven stolen bases against the Washington Nationals. After the game, Montero blamed his battery mate Jake Arrieta for the Nats' unchecked running game. Today, both Anthony Rizzo and Cubs management have weighed in, with Rizzo calling Montero a selfish player and the front office designating Montero for assignment.

Montero has reacted to his self-created controversy and newfound unemployment by sending off some tweets that make the split seem more amicable than it appears to have been to those not inside the Cubs inner circle:

To the city of Chicago

Dear fans, today I say goodbye to the greatest fans. I want to thank you for the support. — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) June 28, 2017

It was an awesome ride. Winning the World Series was simply fantastic. Thank you to my teammates - good luck to everyone of you. — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) June 28, 2017

Thank you also to each staff member, it was an honor to play for the Chicago Cubs organization.

Chicago will always be in my heart — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) June 28, 2017

Sweeter stuff than you expected, right? Thank goodness Montero didn't encounter a slow internet connection -- otherwise, the tone probably would've been drastically different.