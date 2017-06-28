Montero tweets after Cubs cut him over blasting Jake Arrieta and pitching staff
Montero was banished after blasting Jake Arrieta and Cubs pitchers about not holding runners
In case you missed it, Miguel Montero has had a busy 16 hours. Last night, the Chicago Cubs allowed seven stolen bases against the Washington Nationals. After the game, Montero blamed his battery mate Jake Arrieta for the Nats' unchecked running game. Today, both Anthony Rizzo and Cubs management have weighed in, with Rizzo calling Montero a selfish player and the front office designating Montero for assignment.
Montero has reacted to his self-created controversy and newfound unemployment by sending off some tweets that make the split seem more amicable than it appears to have been to those not inside the Cubs inner circle:
Sweeter stuff than you expected, right? Thank goodness Montero didn't encounter a slow internet connection -- otherwise, the tone probably would've been drastically different.
