Move over Tim Tebow; Another former NFL player switches to MLB, signs with Braves

Tim Tebow is no longer the only former National League Football player giving baseball a go.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves announced they had signed former Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Sanders Commings to a minor-league deal. The pact includes a $100 thousand signing bonus -- same as Tebow received from the New York Mets:

Source: Sanders Commings received $100K signing bonus from #Braves on his minor-league contract. Same as Tebow got from #Mets. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 24, 2017

While Commings is significantly less famous than Tebow, the odds of a successful conversion -- meaning one that sees him reach the majors -- are nonetheless stacked against him. He’s reportedly going to play outfield -- the same position he was drafted at by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2008.

Commings is obviously athletic -- you don’t get drafted in the NFL or signed by a major league club otherwise -- but it’s unclear whether he’ll be able to turn his physical gifts into baseball-related skills.

Given he turns 27 in a few weeks, Commings is more likely to become the new Jarrad Page than Deion Sanders. On the bright side -- at least he’ll face less scrutiny than Tebow.