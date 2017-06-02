Moving Aaron Judge up in the lineup is a smashing success for Sanchez, Yankees

The New York Yankees lineup had a new look on Thursday.

Aaron Judge, everyone's favorite Yankees rookie, was moved from his usual No. 5 perch to the third slot -- or the spot right behind everyone's former favorite Yankees rookie, Gary Sanchez. Here's what manager Joe Girardi said about the change, per the New York Daily News:

"You look at his numbers, they're the best numbers on the team, so we just felt it was time to move him again," Joe Girardi said.

The decision paid off for manager Joe Girardi. Sanchez homered twice against the Toronto Blue Jays, driving in three runs in a winning effort. Matt Holliday also went 3 for 5 batting cleanup behind Judge, who didn't have as big of an impact, though he did single and drive in a run. Even without a big night for Judge, the Yankees won by a 12-2 final all the same.

Of course, it's just one game. But it's easy to wonder how long Sanchez and Judge could be batting back-to-back in the New York lineup. Sanchez is 24 and entered the night with a 105 OPS+, Judge is a year older and will earn MVP consideration if his OPS+ remains anywhere near 192. Both have five more seasons of team control remaining after this season.

We'll see if Sanchez-Judge remains in place, but this much is for certain: those two are big reasons why the first-place Yankees are fun to watch.