MVP, Cy Young odds: Oddsmakers release favorites for 2017 MLB season

The 2017 season approacheth! Mostly, that means our attention will be locked on the various playoff races from the very start. However, we’ll also make time to eyeball the individual awards derbies from time to time. So to get us in that mindset, let’s have a look at these preseason MVP and Cy Young Award odds from Bovada.lv (@BovadaLV on Twitter) and make sure to also check out our MLB over/under picks from Jonah Keri , from Matt Snyder and from SportsLine.

Odds to win 2017 AL MVP

Mike Trout, 5/4

Mookie Betts, 5/1

Jose Altuve, 10/1

Miguel Cabrera, 12/1

Josh Donaldson, 14/1

Manny Machado, 14/1

Carlos Correa, 16/1

Gary Sanchez, 18/1

Robinson Cano, 20/1

Nelson Cruz, 33/1

Jose Abreu, 50/1

Jose Bautista, 50/1

Xander Bogaerts, 50/1

Jackie Bradley Jr., 50/1

Chris Davis, 50/1

Edwin Encarnacion, 50/1

Todd Frazier, 50/1

Adam Jones, 50/1

Francisco Lindor, 50/1

Carlos Santana, 50/1

Justin Upton, 50/1

Adrian Beltre, 66/1

Brian Dozier, 100/1

Eric Hosmer, 100/1

Ian Kinsler, 100/1

Evan Longoria, 100/1

Rougned Odor, 100/1

Dustin Pedroia, 100/1

Albert Pujols, 100/1

Miguel Sano, 100/1

Kyle Seager, 100/1

George Springer, 100/1

Troy Tulowitzki, 100/1

Odds to Win 2017 NL MVP

Kris Bryant, 11/4

Bryce Harper, 3/1

Nolan Arenado, 7/1

Anthony Rizzo, 9/1

Corey Seager, 12/1

Freddie Freeman, 14/1

Daniel Murphy, 22/1

Paul Goldschmidt, 25/1

Yoenis Cespedes, 33/1

Clayton Kershaw, 33/1

Andrew McCutchen, 33/1

Buster Posey, 33/1

Max Scherzer, 33/1

Kyle Schwarber, 33/1

Giancarlo Stanton, 33/1

Joey Votto, 33/1

Matt Carpenter, 50/1

Adrian Gonzalez, 50/1

Trea Turner, 50/1

Starling Marte, 55/1

Carlos Gonzalez, 66/1

Charlie Blackmon, 100/1

Ryan Braun, 100/1

Adam Eaton, 100/1

Maikel Franco, 100/1

Matt Kemp, 100/1

DJ LeMahieu, 100/1

AJ Pollock, 100/1

Addison Russell, 100/1

Jonathan Villar, 100/1

Christian Yelich, 100/1

Odds to win 2017 American League Cy Young Award

Chris Sale, 7/2

Corey Kluber, 9/2

Yu Darvish, 12/1

Aaron Sanchez, 12/1

Justin Verlander, 12/1

Chris Archer, 14/1

Masahiro Tanaka, 14/1

Carlos Carrasco, 16/1

David Price, 16/1

Cole Hamels, 20/1

Felix Hernandez, 20/1

Dallas Keuchel, 20/1

Danny Duffy, 33/1

Michael Fulmer, 33/1

Kevin Gausman, 33/1

Lance McCullers, 33/1

Rick Porcello, 33/1

Sonny Gray, 40/1

J.A. Happ, 40/1

Jose Quintana, 40/1

Danny Salazar, 40/1

Marcus Stroman, 40/1

Chris Tillman, 50/1

Zach Britton, 66/1

Aroldis Chapman, 66/1

A.J. Griffin, 66/1

Ian Kennedy, 66/1

Craig Kimbrel, 66/1

Jake Odorizzi, 66/1

Michael Pineda, 66/1

Odds to win 2017 National League Cy Young Award

Clayton Kershaw, 8/5

Max Scherzer, 7/2

Madison Bumgarner, 10/1

Noah Syndergaard, 10/1

Jake Arrieta, 16/1

Jon Lester, 16/1

Stephen Strasburg, 16/1

Johnny Cueto, 16/1

Jacob deGrom, 25/1

Zack Greinke, 25/1

Matt Harvey, 25/1

Gerrit Cole, 33/1

Kyle Hendricks, 33/1

Kenta Maeda, 33/1

Carlos Martinez, 33/1

Tanner Roark, 33/1

Adam Wainwright, 33/1

Julio Teheran, 40/1

Dan Straily, 50/1

Kenley Jansen, 66/1

Marc Melancon, 66/1

Bartolo Colon, 100/1

And there you go. This scribe likes Carlos Correa at 16/1 in the AL MVP listings, Starling Marte at 55/1 in the NL MVP, Danny Duffy at 33/1 in the AL Cy Young, and Noah Syndergaard at 10/1 in the NL Cy Young. Note: Those aren’t might predictions for who will win; rather, I like those names as plays at those particular odds.

So ... Who ya got?