Nationals, Braves sit through three-hour rain delay without a drop falling

Rain, rain, stayed away. USATSI

Thursday night, the Braves and Nationals are opening their four-game series at Nationals Park (GameTracker). Atlanta is actually in second place in the NL East. They're 9 1/2 games back of the Nats.

Thursday's game was delayed three hours due to inclement weather. The problem? It never actually rained.

The tarp was on the field but no, nothing. No rain. Just the threat of rain. It wasn't until about 10 p.m. ET that the game started.

Needless to say, the players weren't exactly thrilled:

This No-Rain delay is something i've never seen before!! — Ender Inciarte (@enderinciartem) July 7, 2017

Can't. The tarp is dry. https://t.co/Nomy7ROZ7x — Ender Inciarte (@enderinciartem) July 7, 2017

Count Bryce Harper among those who nodded in agreement with Ender Inciarte about the no-rain rain delay:

Even the Rays, who were playing at home under the Tropicana Field roof, poked fun at the rainless rain delay:

The Nationals released a statement during the delay saying they were waiting for a storm to pass through.

The storm never did arrive though. Players and fans sat around for three hours with the tarp on the field even though it didn't rain at all. Not a best night for the Nationals' weather folks.