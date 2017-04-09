Nationals clear Jeremy Guthrie from the roster hours after allowing 10 runs

On Saturday, Jeremy Guthrie made his first big-league start since 2015, suiting up for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies. It did not go well . Guthrie was yanked in the first inning after having allowed six hits, four walks, and 10 runs.

Predictably, perhaps, the Nationals went ahead and cleared Guthrie from the roster on Sunday, designating him for assignment so they could purchase the contract of right-handed reliever Matt Albers:

Nats have added righty Matt Albers and designated Jeremy Guthrie for assignment. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) April 9, 2017

Realistically, Guthrie was never going to stick for long. The Nationals optioned Joe Ross to the minors because they didn’t need a fifth starter for most of April and sending him down represents the easiest way to limit his innings. One solid game from Guthrie wasn’t going to make him a more appealing long-term option than Ross. In other words, it wasn’t going to obscure the fact that Guthrie’s been a largely ineffective pitcher since 2014 ended.

Still, it’s a tough break for Guthrie, who seemed torn apart by his performance:

So disappointing to let this team down tonight.This opportunity meant more to me than most in my career.Get the series tomorrow boys. #Nats — Jeremy Guthrie (@TheRealJGuts) April 9, 2017

Making matters worse? Guthrie’s start came on his 38th birthday, and represented the second time he’d allowed more than 10 runs in less than an inning, thus making him the only pitcher ever to do it multiple times. Maybe Guthrie will get another chance later in the year to make amends. But Saturday confirmed what most everyone suspected: his days as a big-league pitcher are just about over.

As for Albers, he’ll serve as a fresh arm for a gassed bullpen. Last we saw from him, he was giving up far too many home runs for the 2016 Chicago White Sox.