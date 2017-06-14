Nationals draft Dusty Baker's son Darren, the bat boy from the 2002 World Series

Wednesday is the final day of the baseball's annual First-Year Player Draft. The draft includes 40 rounds total.

The final day of the draft, which covers rounds 11-40, often features several nepotism picks. The prospect who is the son of the team's former star player, or the coach's nephew, or the neighbor of a front office executive. That sort of thing.

On Wednesday the Washington Nationals used their 27th round pick in the 2017 draft to select Darren Baker, son of their manager Dusty Baker.

Darren is not a particularly great pro prospect, and chances are he will head to college. And in a few years the Nationals will probably draft him again, assuming Dusty is still the club's manager.

Anyway, I bring this up because baseball fans were first introduced to Darren Baker way back in 2002, during the World Series. He was the Giants bat boy who ran out on the field in the middle of a play and had to be saved by J.T. Snow. Here's the video:

Remember that? Of course you do. That little boy in the video is now a high school graduate and MLB draft pick. We're all getting old.

By the way, that play was so memorable we made it into a bobblehead.