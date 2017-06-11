Nationals' Max Scherzer becomes third-fastest pitcher to 2,000 career strikeouts

Sunday afternoon, Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer became the newest member of the 2,000 strikeouts club. He reached the milestone faster than only two other pitchers in baseball history.

Here's video of the milestone strikeout. Scherzer fanned Texas Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara leading off the fourth inning:

Scherzer recorded his 2,000th strikeout in his 1,784th inning. Only Pedro Martinez and Randy Johnson got to 2,000 career strikeouts in fewer innings. Earlier this season Clayton Kershaw recorded his 2,000th career strikeout in inning No. 1,837 2/3.

2⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ Ks for @Max_Scherzer.



Only Pedro Martinez and Randy Johnson have reached the milestone in fewer innings. https://t.co/YchLngPbyv pic.twitter.com/axMLouSRB6 — MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2017

The majority of Scherzer's strikeouts -- 1,081, to be exact -- came as a member of the Detroit Tigers . Scherzer originally broke into the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks before being traded to Detroit in December 2009. He later signed with the Nationals as a free agent.

Scherzer is the 81st pitcher to join the 2,000-strikeout club. Here is the career strikeout leaderboard among active pitchers:

CC Sabathia : 2,784 Bartolo Colon : 2,405 Felix Hernandez : 2,286 Justin Verlander : 2,266 John Lackey : 2,217 Cole Hamels : 2,137 Zack Greinke : 2,121 Clayton Kershaw: 2,019 Max Scherzer: 2,000 James Shields : 1,993

Health is always a question with workhorse starters over 30 -- Scherzer will turn 33 in July -- but, if he stays on the field, Scherzer has a good chance to reach 3,000 career strikeouts. Only 16 pitches in history have done that.

Last season Scherzer became the sixth pitcher in baseball history to win the Cy Young in both leagues.