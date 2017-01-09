Nationals' Max Scherzer ruled out of World Baseball Classic with fractured finger
The team made the announcement on Monday
Nationals right-hander and reigning NL Cy Young winner Max Scherzer had been expected to anchor the United States' rotation in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, which begins tournament play in March. Now, though, those plans have been scuttled ...
Nats announce Max Scherzer will NOT pitch in the World Baseball Classic, citing the "rehab of a stress fracture" in his right ring finger.— Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) January 9, 2017
Later on Monday, Scherzer released a statement:
January 9, 2017
Scherzer, 32, last season worked an NL-leading 228 1/3 innings with a 2.96 ERA/141 ERA+. He also paced the NL in K/BB ratio. That Cy Young was Scherzer's second in the last four seasons. In those other two years he finished fifth in the balloting.
Since the Nationals are very much aiming to repeat as NL East champions in 2017, taking the cautious path with their ace is surely wise. As for Team USA, they also have Chris Archer and Marcus Stroman committed to pitch, so the rotation isn't completely in shambles sans Scherzer. Also, a new rule allowing WBC teams to use a "pitcher pool" will without question benefit the U.S. team, particularly in the absence of Scherzer.
Our Latest Stories
-
GM Cashman says Yankees done with moves
Although he did leave a small window open for roster changes
-
Doug Jones' 91 Score card over Canseco's
One is in the author's possession, and the other is not
-
Rays reportedly reach deal with Rasmus
The veteran outfielder spend the last two seasons with the Astros
-
Grandal was at airport during shooting
The Dodgers catcher was very close from being in harm's way
-
Kirk Gibson makes College Football HOF
The baseball lifer made the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday
-
Imagine College Football Playoff for MLB
Would the champion Cubs make the cut if a committee determined four teams to make the post...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre