Nationals reportedly closing in on a deal with Matt Wieters so here's how he fits

Free agent catcher Matt Wieters appears to finally have a job, and he’ll be sticking in the same area. After eight years with the Orioles, Wieters is close to a deal with the Washington Nationals, per multiple reports. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports says the deal will be for two years and $21 million with an opt-out clause after one year and $10 million.

In this stage of the process, generally the only thing that derails such a deal would be if the player in question failed a physical. So consider this all but done.

Wieters, 30, is a four-time All-Star. He hit .243/.302/.409 (87 OPS+) with 17 homers and 66 RBI last season. He returned to being above-average in terms of throwing out would-be basestealers last season (35 percent with the league average being 29 percent), though framing metrics show Wieters as below average on that front.

Still, Wieters is an upgrade over what the Nationals currently have behind the plate. Unless Wieters is signed, the starter looks to be Derek Norris, who hit just .186/.255/.328 last season.

With Wieters in tow, here’s what a potential Nationals lineup looks like:

Along with a good rotation, this looks to be enough to defend the NL East title, though they’ll surely have their hands full with the Mets.