NCAA Baseball: Tying home run erased when runner passes teammate on bases
It goes into the books for UC Riverside as a two-run single instead
Sunday afternoon, the series finale between Fresno State and UC Riverside featured one of the most bizarre finishes you’ll ever see.
With his team trailing 5-2 in the top of the ninth inning, UC Riverside freshman infielder Yeager Taylor smacked a game-tying three-run home run against Fresno State senior righty Dominic Topoozian. The ball was gone. It cleared the fence. The game was tied.
One problem though: while running out the homer, Taylor inadvertently passed sophomore outfielder Cade Peters on the bases. That’s a no-no. Taylor was called out, and rather than a game-tying three-run home run, he was credited with a two-run single. Fresno State held on to win the game 5-4 (box score).
Here’s some video:
This sort of thing happens maybe once a year in the big leagues, and it usually involves someone falling down. In college and the minors though, it happens more than many people realize. The young players hit a big home run, and they put their heads down and run around the bases. Admirable! But in this case, costly.
