NCAA Baseball: Tying home run erased when runner passes teammate on bases

Sunday afternoon, the series finale between Fresno State and UC Riverside featured one of the most bizarre finishes you’ll ever see.

With his team trailing 5-2 in the top of the ninth inning, UC Riverside freshman infielder Yeager Taylor smacked a game-tying three-run home run against Fresno State senior righty Dominic Topoozian. The ball was gone. It cleared the fence. The game was tied.

One problem though: while running out the homer, Taylor inadvertently passed sophomore outfielder Cade Peters on the bases. That’s a no-no. Taylor was called out, and rather than a game-tying three-run home run, he was credited with a two-run single. Fresno State held on to win the game 5-4 (box score).

Here’s some video:

This sort of thing happens maybe once a year in the big leagues, and it usually involves someone falling down. In college and the minors though, it happens more than many people realize. The young players hit a big home run, and they put their heads down and run around the bases. Admirable! But in this case, costly.