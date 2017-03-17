Ned Yost has great reaction to fan losing bet and getting a tattoo of his face

Over the last 10 months or so, tattoo bets have become pretty popular in the world of baseball. Jake Arrieta lost a College World Series tattoo bet to Tommy La Stella last summer, then Mickey Moniak, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, won a tattoo bet with a friend based on his draft position.

Now we’ve come to learn about a baseball fan who lost a tattoo bet, the terms of which are unknown, which resulted in him getting the face of Royals manager Ned Yost face tattooed on his back. Check it out:

Yost got wind of the tattoo bet at Royals camp earlier this week, and his reaction was pretty great. Here’s what he told MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan:

“Yeah, I saw it. The guy lost a bet. You’d think they could get a better picture of me. I’m just glad it was on his back and not his butt ... It’s a nice little tribute, though.”

That’s not the greatest tattoo in the world, but you know what? Being featured in a tattoo is pretty cool. I’m sure Yost is honored.