Ned Yost has great reaction to fan losing bet and getting a tattoo of his face
One Royals fan lost a bet and now has a tattoo of Ned Yost's face on his back
Over the last 10 months or so, tattoo bets have become pretty popular in the world of baseball. Jake Arrieta lost a College World Series tattoo bet to Tommy La Stella last summer, then Mickey Moniak, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, won a tattoo bet with a friend based on his draft position.
Now we’ve come to learn about a baseball fan who lost a tattoo bet, the terms of which are unknown, which resulted in him getting the face of Royals manager Ned Yost face tattooed on his back. Check it out:
Yost got wind of the tattoo bet at Royals camp earlier this week, and his reaction was pretty great. Here’s what he told MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan:
“Yeah, I saw it. The guy lost a bet. You’d think they could get a better picture of me. I’m just glad it was on his back and not his butt ... It’s a nice little tribute, though.”
That’s not the greatest tattoo in the world, but you know what? Being featured in a tattoo is pretty cool. I’m sure Yost is honored.
Our Latest Stories
-
Miggy Cabrera likely out for rest of WBC
Cabrera's back locked up on him in Thursday's game vs. the Dominican Republic
-
Donaldson, college coach in Twitter feud
Donaldson hit a homer in a minor league game but can't run because he's still nursing a calf...
-
2017 WBC: USA vs. PR score, live blog
The winner of Friday night's game between USA and Puerto Rico will be in prime position to...
-
Yankees throw spring no-hitter
Nobody will remember this game in a week, but it was a nice anecdote
-
Minor league team to honor BBQ
The Charlotte Knights will become the Charlotte Pitmasters
-
2017 Minnesota Twins season preview
Will the Twins fare better in 2017? They really should, considering ...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre