New rule allows teams to add aces in the middle of the World Baseball Classic

Team USA is surely happy to hear this

In exactly two months, the 2017 World Baseball Classic will begin with pool play at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The other three pools open in the following days. Here is the full WBC schedule.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, purveyor of all things WBC, a new rule allows teams to add pitchers to their roster after each round this year. That means clubs will be able to bolster their pitching staffs with aces who wish to spend the start of spring training with their MLB clubs. From Morosi:

A long-anticipated World Baseball Classic rule change is official: WBC organizers have created a 10-member "designated pitcher pool," from which national teams may add up to two pitchers following each round of the tournament, a source confirmed to MLB.com.

There are three rounds in the WBC, so advancing clubs can add two pitchers after the end of the first round, then another two after the end of the second round. The WBC teams start with a 28-man roster, which means the four teams that advance to the final round will finish the tournament with 32-man rosters.

Team USA in particular must love this new rule. They've been recruiting Clayton Kershaw and Madison Bumgarner, and now they can allow them to start spring training with the Dodgers and Giants, respectively, before joining the WBC for a start (or two). The Championship Round is at Dodger Stadium. How cool would Kershaw pitching for Team USA at Dodger Stadium be?

kershaw.jpg
Clayton Kershaw could pitch in the WBC at home at Dodger Stadium. USATSI

As it stands, the Team USA's rotation includes Max Scherzer, Chris Archer, and Marcus Stroman. Danny Duffy is also on the roster and could be the fourth starter. Those four could handle the four starts during pool play before Kershaw, Bumgarner, or others (Jake Arrieta? Jon Lester? Chris Sale? Corey Kluber?) join the roster for subsequent rounds.

Of course, other clubs could benefit from the new rule too. Team Japan could, for example, recruit Yu Darvish and Masahiro Tanaka to pitch in the second or third round, should they advance. Neither pitcher is among the confirmed players on Japan's roster at the moment.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories